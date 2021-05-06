Logo
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Nike Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leonard+rickey+investment+advisors+p.l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 246,808 shares, 26.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 483,241 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23%
  3. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 576,771 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 460,297 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.68%
  5. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 168,721 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.96%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $667.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 460,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 168,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider