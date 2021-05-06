Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Nike Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, SUSB, ABC, SUSC,
- Added Positions: VEU, VCSH, FNDX, VTEB, MUB, BRK.B, VXUS, VEA, IUSB, IVV, AMZN, GOOGL, VWO, BA, VOO, VIG, CMCSA, ENB, BKNG, JPM, IEMG, LOW, FB, XOM, IWF, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, VUG, VWOB, VTI, IXUS, IHI, MSFT, AAPL, AAXJ, PRF, GOOG, V, MA, HD, COST, BLK, PROG, IUSG, IWV,
- Sold Out: NEAR, FDN, NKE, IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 246,808 shares, 26.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 483,241 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 576,771 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 460,297 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.68%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 168,721 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.96%
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $667.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 460,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 168,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.
