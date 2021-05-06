Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co Buys Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Pfizer Inc, Stantec Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Coca-Cola Co

- New Purchases: BEP, STN, MMM, CMI, WMT, FSV, CTVA, SILV,
- Added Positions: PFE, OTEX, TRI, WCN, RBA, QSR, GIB, DIS, HON, DHR, CP, CAE, PEP, LIN, BRK.B, RTX, VLO, FTV, VRSK, TECK, AMT, MA, PBA, SHOP, LOW, CSCO, BDX, BAC, SNN, WM, DEO, AQN, GOLD, ACN, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: UL, BAM, BNS, MSFT, FTS, BIP, SJR, KO, AAPL, ENB, VZ, JNJ, EL, GOOGL, BCE, NTR, MFC, CNQ, TRP, CM, SLF, TU, UPS, GOOG, MCD, JPM, SU, UNH, WFC, ASML, DOOO, CL, ORCL, NKE, MRK, HD, NEE, SAP, PGR, BKNG, UNP, CVX, MDLZ, FB, DE, GRP.U, CTSH,
- Sold Out: ADP, ROP, BTG,
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,212,216 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 996,948 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 689,512 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 394,716 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 669,945 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.172800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stantec Inc (STN)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $264.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FirstService Corp (FSV)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.87 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $145.68. The stock is now traded at around $160.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.825200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 179,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 50.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.Sold Out: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88.
