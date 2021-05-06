Logo
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co Buys Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Pfizer Inc, Stantec Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Coca-Cola Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Pfizer Inc, Stantec Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, 3M Co, sells Unilever PLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Coca-Cola Co, Verizon Communications Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 140 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+nova+scotia+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA TRUST CO
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,212,216 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 996,948 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  3. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 689,512 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 394,716 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  5. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 669,945 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.172800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stantec Inc (STN)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $264.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FirstService Corp (FSV)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.87 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $145.68. The stock is now traded at around $160.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.825200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 179,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 50.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Sold Out: B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA TRUST CO. Also check out:

