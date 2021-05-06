Logo
Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Oracle Corp, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Sells Nutrien, The Interpublic Group of Inc, BorgWarner Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Oracle Corp, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Pricesmart Inc, sells Nutrien, The Interpublic Group of Inc, BorgWarner Inc, ICICI Bank, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Creek Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+creek+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.
  1. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 5,173,931 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.76%
  2. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 13,445,907 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.02%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 5,281,936 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.90%
  4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 8,668,499 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.46%
  5. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 16,287,536 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.77%
New Purchase: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,422,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 74.76%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 5,173,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 5,281,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,299,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,623,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pricesmart Inc (PSMT)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Pricesmart Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $91.82 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $97.24. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,031,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Grifols SA by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,758,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Black Creek Investment Management Inc. keeps buying
