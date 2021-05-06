Central Securities Corp Buys Facebook Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: FB,

Added Positions: PGR, CCOI, MELI, AON, BABA,

Reduced Positions: COHR, INTC, KEYS, RYN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Central Securities Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Securities Corp. As of 2021Q1, Central Securities Corp owns 31 stocks with a total value of $876 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coherent Inc (COHR) - 290,000 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 445,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 250,000 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Hess Corp (HES) - 600,000 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.

Central Securities Corp initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Securities Corp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1467.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.