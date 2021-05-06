Suncoast Equity Management Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Cintas Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

New Purchases: TROW, CTAS,

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Suncoast Equity Management Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Cintas Corp, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suncoast Equity Management. As of 2021Q1, Suncoast Equity Management owns 43 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,418 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 204,479 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 188,771 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,008 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Facebook Inc (FB) - 140,613 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $186.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $349.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $500.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 44,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.