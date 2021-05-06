Cincinnati Casualty Co Buys Comcast Corp

New Purchases: CMCSA,

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Casualty Co Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Casualty Co. As of 2021Q1, Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 26 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,000 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 93,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 72,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Dover Corp (DOV) - 90,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Cummins Inc (CMI) - 46,000 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Casualty Co initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.