Pampers Launches "Million Acts of Love" Initiative To Inspire & Remind Parents Of Their Infinite Capacity For Love

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Pampers knows the last year has been difficult for many families, challenging parents to go beyond their breaking point and testing their resilience like never before. Despite growing optimism in recent months, 93% of mothers reported feeling burned out, at least occasionally, and the pandemic left most mothers 73% - feeling like they were failing to fulfill expectations for their family, according to a recent survey by Motherly.* Pampers has teamed up with mom and entrepreneur, Shay Mitchell, to help kick off the new #MillionActsOfLove movement designed to inspire parents and remind them of their infinite capacity for love.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005945/en/



"Being a mom has been the most amazing experience, says Shay Mitchell, brand advocate. "Even on the days that feel very long, there is nowhere else Id rather be than taking care of Atlas and watching her grow. Even the smallest milestones are the biggest deal. But sometimes as moms we forget to take care of ourselves, or have our own cup filled. So this Mothers Day Im excited to team up with Pampers to kick off the #MillionActsofLove campaign that invites everyone to celebrate the hardworking Moms (and Dads!) in their lives through acts of kindness."



This Mothers Day, the Million Acts of Love movement will encourage everyone to share encouragement and small acts of kindness that help remind moms of the joys of parenting. Through activations across Pinterest, TikTok (on 5/7), SnapChat, Instagram and the Pampers Rewards Club App, loved ones and friends will be able to share digital love notes, virtual high-fives and more.



Pampers is also debuting a new film as part of the campaign. Inspired by the classic childrens book, The Velveteen Rabbit, the storys theme is about how loving others, and in others loving us, we become real and find the true meaning of life. Pampers Million Acts of Love film looks at the story through the lens of a parents journey and speaks to how challenges can help reveal what were truly made of love.



At Pampers, we know that were made of the same thing as parents a relentless commitment to giving babies our best care, said Mark Christenson, father of two and Vice President, P&G NA Baby Care. We want to continue to shine a light on the power of parents love and remind them that they arent alone. Lifting up parents and supporting the happy, healthy development of babies is at the heart of our work, and we will continue to show support for parents through acts of love throughout the year.



To learn more about how you can join the #MillionActsOfLove movement this Mothers Day and see the new Pampers film, head to Pampers.com. Additional information on Pampers current and upcoming Acts of Love can also be found on the site. Million Acts of Love is the latest addition to Pampers #LoveTheChange campaign, which helps parents embrace the ups and downs of parenthood.



About Pampers



For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (

NYSE:PG, Financial) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of babys development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Rewards program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby love the change together.



About Procter & Gamble



P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.



About the Survey*



Based on the fourth annual Motherly+State+of+Motherhood+Survey, which surveyed 11,000 women across the United States to find the insights into the attitudes, behaviors, identities and lifestyles of today's mothers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005945/en/

