MNR Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MNR





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) to Equity Commonwealth is fair to Monmouth shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own.









Halper Sadeh encourages Monmouth shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether Monmouth and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Monmouth shareholders; (2) determine whether Equity Commonwealth is underpaying for Monmouth; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Monmouth shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Monmouth shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









