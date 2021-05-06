INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) on Behalf of Investors





Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PureCycle or the Company) (NASDAQ: PCT) investors concerning the Companys possible violations of federal securities laws.









On May 6, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research issued a report alleging that PureCycle is another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences. Hindenburg explained that it spoke with multiple former employees of earlier companies that PureCycles CEO and other associated executives took public before PureCycle, who said that PureCycles executives based their financial projections on wild guessing, brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors. The report posited that one of the key challenges for the Company is obtaining sufficient quality feedstock to make its process economical, raising doubts about PureCycles projected 45% EBITDA margins.









