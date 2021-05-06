CORRECTING and REPLACING Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces NFTs Featuring Celebrated College and Pro Football Star Tim Brown





HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY ANNOUNCES NFTS FEATURING CELEBRATED COLLEGE AND PRO FOOTBALL STAR TIM BROWN









Tim Browns entry into the world of NFTs to define his career from the Heisman Trophy to the Hall of Fame









Kicks off an exclusive H2H Legends Series produced by Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, Dolphin Entertainment, and H2H









Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), in partnership with Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) and H2H, is pleased to announce that Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee Tim Brown is set to launch his first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) this month. A one-of-a-kind NFT along with an accompanying limited edition collectible NFT will kick off a series produced by the new partnership between HOFV, Dolphin Entertainment and H2H, the brand which represents the only ten men in football history to win a Heisman Trophy and be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tim Browns NFTs, created by award-winning artists, will go live on OpenSea, the worlds first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs, starting on May 17th. NFTs featuring H2H Legends Earl Campbell, Doak Walker and others will soon follow.









One of the greatest wide receivers of his era, Brown played his storied college career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, earning the nickname Touchdown Timmy for his prowess on the field. He was selected in the first round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Raiders, and set franchise records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.









Both NFTs celebrate Browns incredible contributions to the game of football, allowing fans to connect with the athlete on a deeper level. In Browns breathtaking 1-of-1 NFT, the legends own voice rings out as the viewer is led on an emotional journey through a monument-like structure, experiencing highlights of his career on the field. The NFT was created by Dolphin Entertainments Digital Studio in partnership with Shane+Griffin, an award-winning visual artist, director and NFT developer. Griffins recent work includes projects with Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West, and brands such as Nike, Apple, Adidas and Givenchy. He is a winner of PRINT Magazines New Visual Artist and ADC Young Guns award.









The second offering, details of which will be shared in the coming days, will be the first in an exclusive H2H limited edition series of NFTs which will be available on a mass scale. This series will be spearheaded by the award winning partners at Reference, a New York-based creative office specializing in design and motion. Reference will be bringing the defining moments of these exciting moments and careers to life and inviting the viewer to experience them through his or her perspective. Their work is informed by visual culture, research, and emerging technologies.









Mike Crawford, CEO of HOFV comments, We couldnt be more excited to share our first NFTs with the world, highlighting Tim Brown, one of the best to ever play the game of football. Not only did Tim exemplify excellence on the field during his storied career in both college and the pros, but he continues to represent excellence in every area of his life. He is a role model for fans of the sport everywhere and it just seems befitting that we would lead with such an incredible Pro Football Hall of Famer and person in these two unique collectibles.









Dolphins creative mission was to elevate this art to a level that has not yet been achieved for any athlete so far in this space, comments Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill ODowd. Inspired by the truly legendary careers of Tim, Earl and Doak, we set out to make these collectibles worthy of an icon. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the results and how Shane Griffin and the Reference team were able to capture two very different, powerful tributes to Tim Browns career.









Hall of Fame Football legend Tim Brown comments, Participating in this unique art form was unlike anything Ive experienced before. The artist was able to convey some of the most emotional parts of my journey and best memories and communicate them powerfully in the NFT. I am excited and enthusiastic by this new way to connect with fans, beginning to share the story of the H2H Legends and I hope to do more in the future.









The Tim Brown 1-of-1 NFT offering also unlocks three special In Real Life bonuses: a surprise virtual meet-and-greet call from Tim to the auction winner's person of choice, a personalized piece of memorabilia and two tickets to a future Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony of the winners choosing.









About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company





Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com









About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.





Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphins Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, culinary and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphins wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dolphinentertainment.com









About Elite Team Holdings, LLC





Elite Team Holdings, LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a sponsorship and brand management company established to promote the H2H concept for the benefit of the H2H legends and their families, by telling the story of this group of athletes who both won a Heisman Trophy and were enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Elite will produce original content and pursue sponsorship and branding opportunities around the H2H platform. The founders of Elite have also established The H2H Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to positively impacting communities and charitable causes around the country.





