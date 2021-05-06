Logo
U-Haul Land Acquisition Means New Facility, Jobs in Goodyear

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOODYEAR, Ariz., May 6, 2021

GOODYEAR, Ariz., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An impressive U-Haul moving and self-storage facility is coming to Goodyear with the Company's 4.49-acre land acquisition at 13650 W. Van Buren St., just south of Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Valley, scheduled for completion by 2022, will comprise a three-story building of more than 100,000 square feet. The store will house 700-plus indoor, ADA accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"I-10 is the major highway that connects Goodyear to the rest of the Phoenix metro area," said Russ Baldwin, U-Haul Company of Western Arizona president. "Goodyear is a sprawling city and is seeing significant population swells. Out expansion in this area is fundamental to meeting the public's demands. Growing populations equate to more moving and self-storage needs."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Valley will offer a spacious retail showroom, along with essential services like truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, towing equipment, U-Box portable storage containers and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will be available in the near future.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Valley is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Goodyear at 1126 N. Citrus Road is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Baldwin plans to hire at least 10 Team Members to staff the new facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Goodyear community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"Goodyear is moving in the right direction, and we're thankful for the opportunity to be part of this growth," Baldwin added. "We're working with the city to improve residents' quality of life through residential mobility and by meeting their storage needs."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-land-acquisition-means-new-facility-jobs-in-goodyear-301285924.html

SOURCE U-Haul

Rating:
