Globant Launches Digital Disruptors Award to Recognize those Leading Vanguard of Digital Transformation

Globant opens the nomination process to recognize individuals in organizations that are leading digital and cognitive transformations, creating a way forward into a sustainable future.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that offers innovative technology solutions, announced the launch of the Digital Disruptors Award , a global recognition for individuals that stand out leading the process of digitization through innovation by leveraging data, operating in an agile way and seamlessly adapting to new market realities.

"Every day, more Companies are pursuing digital transformations. Within these firms those that are led by true digital-disruptors are capable of adapting to change more quickly. With the Digital Disruptors Award, we want to recognize those who have built an agile, digital-first culture, blending the digital and physical worlds to provide a seamless user -consumer or client- experience," said Martn Migoya, CEO & co-founder, Globant.

"By the end of 2021, Forrester expects 30% of Global 2000 companies to have a significant digital product portfolio," said Diego Trtara, CTO at Globant. "Though the data shows these changes are sorely needed, 70% of digital transformation efforts fail. Those individuals leading successful digital transformation, and therefore bringing growth to their businesses and industries, deserve to be recognized and have the opportunity to highlight their contributions".

The award's global judging panel features thought leaders in the technology industry who have built their career on pushing the status quo, including: Donald Hicks, Vice President of Trust Policy and Programs, Airbnb; Linda Rottenberg, CEO & Co-founder, Endeavor; Diego Lerner, President of The Walt Disney Company Latin America; Jeff Schumacher, CEO & Founder, NAX Group; Wences Casares, CEO, Xapo; Nuria Simo, CIO, Inter-American Development Bank; and Globant's top executives such as Martn Migoya, CEO & co-founder; Patricia Pomies, Chief Operations Officer; Guibert Englebienne, Co-founder & President of Globant X and Globant Ventures.

The award will be focused on evaluating the impact of the disruptors based on the three main pillars of a disruptive digital transformation: people, planet and prosperity. With this in mind, the judges will consider the emphasis each candidate places on: Integrating sustainability into the innovation pipeline; creating value for all stakeholders, including employees, shareholders, supply chains and society; making sustainability core to business strategy to deliver significant positive financial performance.

Globant invites individuals and organizations to nominate candidates of their choice by May 23, 2021. The winners will be announced by June 24, 2021. To learn more about the award, support the initiative or find out details about the proceedings, please visit digital disruptors.globant.com .

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 16,250 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

, , and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates here

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-launches-digital-disruptors-award-to-recognize-those-leading-vanguard-of-digital-transformation-301285971.html

SOURCE Globant