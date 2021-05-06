Logo
Nebraska Indian Community College Announces TutorMe Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

University Providing Access to 24x7 Online Tutoring Resource to All Students

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutoring solution of the future, and Nebraska Indian Community College announced today an agreement to provide all their students with TutorMe's online, 24x7 tutoring service as part of their tuition.

TutorMe logo (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

With more than 14,000 tutors available at any time to help with more than 300 subjects, TutorMe provides immediate expertise whenever students need it. TutorMe's lesson space features robust tools such as virtual whiteboards, a text editor, audio/video chat, a code editor, and screen sharing. Lessons are archived for future reference.

"By providing access to TutorMe to their students, Nebraska Indian Community College is expanding upon their commitment to providing students with a supportive learning community that prepares them for the profession of their choice," said TutorMe Co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter.

For more information on TutorMe, please visit TutorMe.com.

About Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Indian Community College is envisioned as a comprehensive Tribal College which values service through high quality education. The college is distinctive in serving the diverse people of the UUmoho (Omaha) and Isanti (Santee Dakota) Nations. It features an enriched living and learning environment and year-round operation. The identity of the college is framed by a substantive commitment to multicultural learning. Institutional programs value and cultivate the creative and productive talents of learners, faculty, and staff, and seek ways to contribute to the self-sufficiency of the Nations served, the well-being of our communities, and the quality of life and development of its learners, faculty, and service areas.

About TutorMe
TutorMe is the online tutoring solution of the futureas a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network. TutorMe is a recipient of HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice Award and has received the Timmy for Best Tech for Good in LA, a National Parenting Product Award, a Mom's Choice Award, two Gold Stevie Awards, and two Edison Awards.

About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Media Contacts
Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
858 668 2586 x11636

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nebraska-indian-community-college-announces-tutorme-partnership-301285873.html

SOURCE TutorMe

