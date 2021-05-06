Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) EVP, CFO Biggs C Porter Bought $95,200 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Maxar Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Biggs C Porter (insider trades) bought 3,400 shares of MAXR on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $28 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $95,200.
