Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund Buys HMM, Kuaishou Technology, StarPower Semiconductor, Sells Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co, Midea Group Co, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Current Portfolio) buys HMM, Kuaishou Technology, StarPower Semiconductor, Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co, Suofeiya Home Collection Co, sells Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co, Midea Group Co, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund. As of 2021Q1, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund owns 70 stocks with a total value of $8.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+pacific+tiger+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund
  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 6,703,100 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio.
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 25,197,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 7,115,467 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 11,916,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%
  5. AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 20,962,600 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14%
New Purchase: HMM (011200)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in HMM. The purchase prices were between $13650 and $34150, with an estimated average price of $18635. The stock is now traded at around $35650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 5,834,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kuaishou Technology (01024)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Kuaishou Technology. The purchase prices were between $263.8 and $415, with an estimated average price of $318.59. The stock is now traded at around $258.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 3,275,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: StarPower Semiconductor Ltd (603290)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in StarPower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $161.77 and $291.26, with an estimated average price of $224.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,529,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co Ltd (300285)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $45.82. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 13,869,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Suofeiya Home Collection Co Ltd (002572)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Suofeiya Home Collection Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 17,706,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 382,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $89.75 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $95.41. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,292,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AmorePacific Corp (090430)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in AmorePacific Corp by 90.54%. The purchase prices were between $196000 and $272000, with an estimated average price of $230875. The stock is now traded at around $270000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 463,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mando Corp (204320)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Mando Corp by 81.71%. The purchase prices were between $59100 and $80000, with an estimated average price of $69596.7. The stock is now traded at around $63100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,890,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Central Pattana PCL (CPN)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Central Pattana PCL by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $60, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 105,748,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SATS Ltd (S58)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in SATS Ltd by 54.97%. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,963,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd (00968)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd by 65.46%. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,236,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd (600276)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.52 and $115, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.68 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (ICBP)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. The sale prices were between $8325 and $9750, with an estimated average price of $9044.26.

Sold Out: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (03606)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.9 and $66.5, with an estimated average price of $51.15.

Sold Out: Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co (300832)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co . The sale prices were between $93.22 and $149.77, with an estimated average price of $121.73.

Sold Out: Container Corporation of India Ltd (531344)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Container Corporation of India Ltd. The sale prices were between $403.3 and $615.6, with an estimated average price of $510.03.

Reduced: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (00388)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd by 29.9%. The sale prices were between $435.8 and $567, with an estimated average price of $487.61. The stock is now traded at around $467.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 3,389,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 43.81%. The sale prices were between $268.15 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $309.75. The stock is now traded at around $295.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 2,033,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd (00268)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd by 56.82%. The sale prices were between $23.85 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 12,649,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: IHH Healthcare Bhd (5225)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in IHH Healthcare Bhd by 96.07%. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $5.7, with an estimated average price of $5.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 1,994,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd (600887)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd by 40.34%. The sale prices were between $37.95 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $43.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 13,503,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd (00291)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd by 27.98%. The sale prices were between $55.95 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $65.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 15,565,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.



