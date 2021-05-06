Logo
Superior Announces May 2021 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



May 2021 Cash Dividend - $0.06 per share


Superior Plus Corp. (Superior) (

TSX:SPB, Financial) today announced its cash dividend for the month of May 2021 of $0.06 per share payable on June 15, 2021. The record date is May 31, 2021 and the ex-dividend date will be May 28, 2021. Superiors annualized cash dividend rate is currently $0.72 per share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.



Upcoming Release of 2021 First Quarter Results and Conference Call


Superior expects to release its 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT. A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2021 first quarter results is scheduled for 10:30 AM EDT on Thursday, May 13, 2021. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-389-8661. Internet users can listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Superior's website at: www.superiorplus.com under the Events section.



2021 Virtual Investor Day


Superior will host a virtual Investor Day on May 25, 2021 at 1 PM EDT. During the event, members of the executive leadership team will provide an update on Superiors markets and businesses, strategic transformational initiative, the Superior Way Forward, and future financial outlook.



To confirm your attendance for the event, please RSVP by emailing [email protected]. A link to the webcast along with the agenda for the event will be emailed to all participants and will also be posted on Superiors website in the Events section closer to the time of Investor Day.



Superior Plus Virtual-Only 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders


Superior will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT. The AGM will be held as a virtual-only meeting, which will be conducted via live video webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fweb.lumiagm.com%2F%3FfromUrl%3D253484026. Participants are recommended to register for the virtual webcast at least 10 minutes before the AGM start time. For further information on Superiors virtual AGM, please visit superiorplus.com.



About the Corporation


Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.



For further information about Superior, please visit Superiors website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).



Forward Looking Information


This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that are based on Superiors current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In this news release, such forward-looking information and statements can be identified by terminology such as will, "expects", "annualized", and similar expressions.



In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to: future dividends which may be declared on Superiors common shares, the dividend payment, the tax treatment thereof, and the receipt of cash dividends. These forward-looking statements are being made by Superior based on certain assumptions that Superior has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release, regarding, among other things: the success of Superiors operations; prevailing commodity prices, margins, volumes and exchange rates; that Superiors future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; the continued availability of capital at attractive prices to fund future capital requirements; future operating costs; that any required commercial agreements can be reached; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions; non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key industry partners and agreements; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including changes in tax laws and treatment, or increased environmental regulation; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and elsewhere; fluctuations in operating results; labour and material shortages; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Superiors public disclosure documents including, among other things, those detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Superiors management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found at www.sedar.com.



Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the above statements. Superior does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006074/en/

