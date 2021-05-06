Logo
31 Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Win 47 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptional Locally Produced News Programming

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today announced the regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards, with the local news operations of the broadcasting division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), receiving a total of 47 regional awards, including recognition for Overall Excellence, Best Newscast, and Breaking News Coverage. A total of 31 Nexstar television stations received regional Murrow Awards, with 12 stations receiving multiple awards, led by KOIN-TV (CBS) in Portland, OR (DMA #21), KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA #38), WPRI-TV (CBS) in Providence, RI (DMA #52), and KSNW-TV (NBC) in Wichita, KS (DMA #70), each of which received three awards.



Every day, Nexstars 5,500 dedicated journalists across the country provide exceptional local programming that engages, enlightens and informs our local audiences, said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Media Inc.s Broadcasting Division. During the last year, from the pandemic to the protests over issues of social justice to the Presidential election, more and more viewers turned to Nexstars local television stations to keep them apprised of the news events impacting their daily lives. Nexstars television stations annually produce and distribute over 270,000 hours of competitively unparalleled local stories that matter most to our viewers. Throughout its history, Nexstar has maintained an unwavering commitment to local news through the production of unique, relevant, and compelling content. We are extraordinarily proud of our strong standing in our local markets and appreciative of the recognition weve earned from receiving 47 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, an outstanding achievement by our television broadcast and digital operations.



Nexstars foundational commitment to providing the highest quality local news programming and service to the communities in which we operate is core to our mission and at the heart of everything we do, said Susan Tully, Senior Vice President of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Inc. Among the awards earned by Nexstar, we are pleased to have three of our stations recognized for their coverage of issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusiona new category added this year by RTDNA. It is gratifying to have the work of so many Nexstar journalists honored by RTDNA.



Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar operations:



OVERALL EXCELLENCE





  • KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA





  • WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL





HARD NEWS





  • KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita, KS





  • KPEJ-TV (FOX) Midland / Odessa, TX





  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX





NEWSCAST





  • KOIN-TV (CBS) Portland, OR





  • WKRN-TV (ABC) Nashville, TN





BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE





  • KOIN-TV (CBS) Portland, OR





  • WOOD-TV (NBC) Grand Rapids, MI





  • WROC-TV (CBS) Rochester, NY





INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING





  • KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO





  • KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita, KS





  • WDAF-TV (FOX) Kansas City, MO





  • WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI





EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION





  • WNCN-TV (CBS) Raleigh, NC





  • KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock / Pine Bluff, AR





  • WIAT-TV (CBS) Birmingham, AL





FEATURE REPORTING





  • WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans, LA





  • WTEN-TV (ABC) Albany, NY





DIGITAL





  • KELO-TV (CBS) Sioux Falls, SD





  • KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita, KS





  • KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen / Weslaco / Brownsville / McAllen, TX





  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX





  • WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL





  • WPRI-TV-TV (CBS) Providence, RI





  • WROC-TV-TV (CBS) Rochester, NY





  • WFLA-TV (NBC) Tampa, FL





  • WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA





CONTINUING COVERAGE





  • KOIN-TV (CBS) Portland, OR





  • KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO





  • WKRN-TV (ABC) Nashville, TN





NEWS SERIES





  • KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler / Longview, TX





PODCAST





  • KOLR/KRBK-TV (CBS/FOX) Springfield, MO





  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX





  • WDKY-TV (FOX) Lexington, KY





  • WGHP-TV (FOX) Greensboro, NC





NEWS DOCUMENTARY





  • WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI





SPORTS REPORTING





  • WNCN-TV (CBS) Raleigh, NC





  • WETM-TV (NBC) Elmira, NY





  • WHTM-TV (ABC) Harrisburg, PA





EXCELLENCE IN VIDEO





  • WIVB-TV (CBS) Buffalo, NY





EXCELLENCE IN WRITING





  • KXRM-TV (FOX) Colorado Springs, CO





  • KARK/KLRT-TV (NBC/FOX) Little Rock / Pine Bluff, AR





  • WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans, LA





EXCELLENCE IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION





  • KOLR/KRBK-TV (CBS/FOX) Springfield, MO





  • WMBD/WYZZ-TV (CBS/FOX) Peoria / Bloomington, IL





  • WSYR-TV (ABC) Syracuse, NY





The RTDNA has been recognizing outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.



About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCCs UHF discount). The divisions portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

