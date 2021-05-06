Logo
Kelly® Named No. 2 Professional Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firm in America by Forbes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

TROY, Mich., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive survey of recruiters, hiring managers and job seekers, Kelly has been ranked No. 2 on the Forbes lists of Americas Best Professional Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms. The prestigious awards were announced today by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Were in the business of building better futures by connecting people to work in ways that enrich their lives and by connecting companies to talent that drives results, said Kelly President and CEO Peter Quigley. This award recognizes that we put exceptional client and talent experiences above everything else. Its a testament to our success as a specialty talent solutions company that delivers differentiated value to our customers.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Kelly transitioned to a specialty talent solutions company in July 2020 with the launch of five business units:

  • Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom offers flexible solutions from contract and direct hire staffing to business process outsourcing, functional service provider solutions and project services. It connects thousands of science, engineering, technology and telecommunications professionals to career opportunities every year.
  • Kelly Education helps make institutions of learningfrom early childhood education centers, to K-12, through higher educationstronger and more stable for leaders, administrators, professors, teachers and students. It serves more than 400 higher education institutions and four million preK-12 classrooms across the country.
  • Kelly Professional & Industrial pairs expertise in administrative and industrial staffing with outcome-based solutions such as business process outsourcing and remote-talent contact centers. Kellys largest business unit places hundreds of thousands of individuals annually in industries including automotive, finance and electronic assembly.
  • KellyOCG offers Managed Service Provider (MSP) and other workforce solutions, powered by a comprehensive technology stack, to some of the worlds largest organizations in North America, APAC and EMEA.
  • Kelly International powers the success of organizations in Europe and Mexico with tech-enabled workforce solutions and specialist talent in life sciences and other industries. It places several thousand temporary, permanent and contract workers every year.

Were at a critical juncture in the evolution of work where new jobs are being created, demands for skills are shifting and worker expectations are changing dramatically, Quigley said. We help talent and clients succeed in this environment by offering intelligent staffing solutions, breaking barriers that prevent some people from finding work, and personalizing the talent experience.

The 2021 Americas Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms rankings are based on an independent survey of peers and clients. Feedback from external recruiters, hiring managers at client companies, and job candidates were considered. Over 31,000 recruiters and 7,200 job candidates and hiring managers were invited to participate. More than 26,000 nominations were considered in the final analysis.

Kelly took second place on both Americas Best Professional Recruiting Firms and Americas Best Temporary Staffing Firms lists. The recognitions come after ranking third and fifth respectively in 2020. Forbes recently also named Kelly one of Americas Best Employers for Diversity. In addition, Kelly has been recognized by FlexJobs as a top five company for remote work, and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

About Kelly

Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. Were always thinking about whats next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with whats next for you.

Media Contact

Christian Taske
248-561-8823
[email protected]

