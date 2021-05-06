e.l.f. Cosmetics Changing the Game and Empowering Others on Twitch





Today e.l.f. Cosmetics becomes the first major beauty brand to launch a branded channel on Twitch the global streaming platform with more than 140 million monthly users, who are predominantly members of Gen Z.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006108/en/

On Sunday, May 9 at 7.30pm EST, e.l.f. will launch its Twitch channel, e.l.f. You, www.twitch.tv/elfyou (Graphic: Business Wire)





On Sunday, May 9 at 7.30pm EST, e.l.f. will launch the channel www.twitch.tv%2Felfyou - which will feature new streams every week. Focused on the concept of Game-Up the intersection of gaming and makeup the streams will embody the inclusion, irreverence and e.l.f.isms the brand is famous for, while championing female empowerment focusing on female gamers.









Launching a Twitch channel is another demonstration that anything is e.l.f.ing possible, says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. We are always looking to blaze new trails when it comes to connecting with our current and new fans and believe Twitch is our next frontierits interactive, engaging, authentic and live.









e.l.f.s Twitch channel is the next big step in the brands gaming journey. In November 2020, e.l.f. announced it was teaming up with Loserfruit, or LuFu, one of the worlds top female gamers with over 10 million social media followers. Since then, LuFu and e.l.f.s Global Makeup Artist, Anna Bynum, have streamed hours of content together. The response has been overwhelming with 37,000+ hours of total e.l.f. content watched on Twitch, in addition to massive social media coverage on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.









Live Launch Event









Get ready, because e.l.f.s Twitch channel kicks off with a live, three-hour livestream on May 9 and everyone is invited! Gamer and Special Effects Makeup Artist Autumn+Rhodes will host and will be joined by LuFu and fellow gamer, Fasffy. Special appearances are scheduled by SOFI+TUKKER, the genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, DJ and Twitch sensation Julienne+By, Senior Style Editor Theresa+Massony, and e.l.f.s Global Makeup Artist Anna Bynum.









e.l.f. You









A core focus of the event is the launch of e.l.f. You, a program designed to further e.l.f.s purpose pillar of empowering others by promoting and supporting up-and-coming female gamers and their squads to embrace their bad-ass-ness. e.l.f. You looks to help shatter glass ceilings in the world of gaming, making it more inclusive for and welcoming for female gamers.









What motivates us most about our Twitch channel is the opportunity to inspire and support female creators. Together we can empower and inspire so many, added Marchisotto.









As part of e.l.f. You, gamers will be challenged to a Game Up Contest that e.l.f. will host on TikTok between May 9 and June 6. To participate, gamers will post a video of their Game Up look showing how they become stream-ready with their unique makeup looks. Seven winners will be selected, and each will have the unique opportunity to turbo-charge their passion in the gaming and content creation world. Each winner will receive the equipment and support they need to fuel their passion and build their profiles a high-spec 4K pro webcam, a professional broadcasting microphone, e.l.f. products, a stream with LuFu on e.l.f.s Twitch channel, and the opportunity to host a stream on e.l.f.s Twitch channel. For more information about the Game Up contest, see the official rules starting on May 9 at: www.elfcosmetics.com%2Fpromotion-details%2Fsweepstakes-contest-rules.









LiveCraft (a division of Podean) and eGEN eSports worked with e.l.f. to catapult the brand into the gaming world. Its clear that Twitch and e.l.f. are meant to be, says Travis Johnson, Global CEO of LiveCraft. With the launch of the e.l.f. Twitch channel, e.l.f. is ready to take its gaming and content strategy to the next level, by celebrating female gamers and connecting with consumers in an engaging and meaningful way. Brad Timmins, Co-Founder of eGEN furthered, We have no doubt e.l.f. will be the leading cosmetics brand on Twitch and one that every cosmetics brand aspires to emulate.









Tune in to twitch.tv/elfyou on May 9, 2021 at 7.30pm EST









About e.l.f. Cosmetics









Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com









About the Campaign









e.l.f. Cosmetics worked with gaming content specialist agencies, LiveCraft (a division of Podean) and eGen+eSports to develop and execute the Lufu partnership, e.l.f. Twitch channel and e.l.f. You initiative.









About LiveCraft









LiveCraft is the specialist live content division of marketplace marketing agency, Podean. LiveCraft works with brands to develop strategies around all aspects of live content creation and its distribution across social and other media platforms, with the ultimate aim of enhancing brand reputation and driving incremental client sales. Learn more by visiting www.livecraftglobal.com









About eGEN eSports









eGEN is a full-service esports agency and consultancy that exists to deliver community-focused work. eGEN finds the best talent, builds opportunities with them, and pairs them with the brands and audiences that they deserve. Learn more by visiting www.egenesports.com





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006108/en/