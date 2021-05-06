Equity Commonwealth Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Equity Commonwealth Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EQC





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is fair to Equity Commonwealth shareholders. Under the merger, Equity Commonwealth will acquire Monmouth in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, Equity Commonwealth shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the pro forma company.









Halper Sadeh encourages Equity Commonwealth shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether Equity Commonwealth and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Equity Commonwealth shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Equity Commonwealth shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Equity Commonwealth shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









