PCT BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PCT





WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) resulting from allegations that PureCycle may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.









SO WHAT: If you purchased PureCycle securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.









WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosenlegal.com%2Fcases-register-2089.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.









WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 6, 2021, market analyst Hindenburg Research released a report entitled PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored By The Worst Of Wall Street[.] The report stated that PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the [special purpose acquisition company] SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences. The report also stated that [w]e consulted with a 30-year expert on polymers, with a background in advanced plastics recycling. He told us the companys patent is indirect, vague and a regurgitation of prior art[,] and that [o]ur expert also referred to the companys flammable pressurized process as a bomb[.] Further the report stated that Hindenburg Research connected with multiple former employees of earlier companies that PureCycles Chairman/CEO and other associated executives took public before PureCycle, who said that PureCycles executives based their financial projections on wild ass guessing, brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors.









On this news, PureCycles share price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 6, 2021.









WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs Bar. Many of the firms attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.









Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fthe-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Frosen_firm or on Facebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frosenlawfirm%2F.









Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006112/en/