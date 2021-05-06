Logo
Fortis Inc. Reaches Gender Parity on Its Board of Directors as Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors and Say on Pay

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors and voting on an advisory basis to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. With today's voting results, the Corporation is pleased to report that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has reached gender parity.

Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 12 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee# Votes For% Votes For # Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Tracey C. Ball246,178,52099.84402,9130.16
Pierre J. Blouin226,537,27491.8720,044,1598.13
Paul J. Bonavia245,054,92299.381,526,5110.62
Lawrence T. Borgard245,282,82899.471,298,6050.53
Maura J. Clark244,341,81999.092,239,6140.91
Margarita K. Dilley245,156,42999.421,425,0040.58
Julie A. Dobson244,576,92299.192,004,5110.81
Lisa L. Durocher245,546,52999.581,034,9040.42
Douglas J. Haughey243,974,50398.942,606,9301.06
David G. Hutchens246,227,24499.86354,1890.14
Gianna M. Manes245,346,45399.501,234,9790.50
Jo Mark Zurel245,264,30899.471,317,1250.53

"With the election of all nominated Directors today, our Board has reached gender parity," said Doug Haughey, Chair of the Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. "This is an important milestone in our diversity and inclusion journey as we continue our progress toward ensuring our Board, management team and workforce reflect the communities we serve." Women represent 50% of the Fortis Board, 42% of executives at head office and 60% of Fortis utilities have either a female CEO or Board Chair.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
253,882,01499.75640,9200.25

Say on Pay

Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").

# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Against% Votes Against
239,507,82197.137,073,5062.87

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2020 revenue of $8.9 billion and total assets of $56 billion as at March 31, 2021. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine US states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b00e826d-8ca5-44d7-9b1c-1f45b14a06f4

For more information please contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
[email protected]

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
[email protected]

