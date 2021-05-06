BurgerFi Offers a Sweet "Blast from the Past" with a Limited Dunkaroos™ Shake

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) is adding a specialty milkshake to its' menu that will be a "blast from the past" for 90's kids. The better-burger concept is partnering up with General Mills to launch the Dunkaroos Shake in Miami, Florida and New York City for a limited time. The nostalgic shake will be available from May 10, 2021 until June 13, 2021, or while supplies last.

BurgerFi's menu is known for their delicious, beef (without antibiotics, hormones or steroids) burgers never-frozen fresh- cut fries and onion rings and their frozen custard shakes and concretes are a close runner-up in popularity. The secret behind their scrumptious desserts is the base custard which is rich and creamier than ice cream. The Dunkaroos shake uses BurgerFi's vanilla custards and mixes it with Dunkaroos cookies. Once the shake is fully mixed, the decadent dessert is topped with rainbow sprinkles and a even more Dunkaroos cookies. When enjoying the shake it is suggested to "dunk" the additional cookies into the shake to go through the original motions of eating the nostalgic treat. The creaminess of the custard mixed with the chunks of cookies bites really adds different textures that play off each other in the shake to create the ultimate Dunkaroos experience.

"BurgerFi loves to take favorites and put a spin on them. We always are looking on how to elevate our menu items with classic recipes," says Paul Griffin, BurgerFi's Chief Culinary Officer. "For the Dunkaroos shake, we took our classic vanilla shake and added a fun twist to it by combining it with everyone's favorite '90s snack to allow guests to reminisce back to their childhood. We wanted to recreate that fun, magical experience that our guests felt when they opened their lunchbox and saw the best childhood snack."

Dunkaroos made a huge come back in 2020. The beloved childhood snack, consisting of cookies and frosting for dunking, was first introduced in 1992 but was discontinued in the U.S. in 2012, until it returned in the summer of 2020. Since then, BurgerFi knew they wanted to partner with the famed cookie treat. This is the first time the nostalgic snack has ever been in shake form and is truly the first of its kind.

"We have a young, dynamic team at BurgerFi in the same age range as many of our guests," said Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi. "And Dunkaroos was part of their childhood. So we're excited about the idea of taking this fun brand and giving it a BurgerFi twist creating a unique offering with our better than ice cream custard shakes."

From May 10, 2021 until June 13, 2021, the Dunkaroos shake will be available in all Miami, Florida and New York City (Manhattan and Brooklyn) locations. For more information and to find the nearest BurgerFi restaurant, visit www.burgerfi.com or download the BurgerFi app.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 119 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was voted the Top Better Burger chain in Fast Casual Restaurants in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice for 2021, named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of the Year for 2020, placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

