Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Corporate Executive VP & CFO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Ross Smith (insider trades) sold 3,305 shares of CRL on 05/04/2021 at an average price of $340.01 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
