Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy Bought $50,654 of Shares

CEO of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy (insider trades) bought 3,100 shares of HRZN on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $16.34 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,654.
