The Toro Co Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $115.11 per share and the market cap of $12.4 billion, The Toro Co stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for The Toro Co is shown in the chart below.

Because The Toro Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 11.4% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. The Toro Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of The Toro Co is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Toro Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of The Toro Co over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. The Toro Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.5 billion and earnings of $3.41 a share. Its operating margin is 13.68%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of The Toro Co at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The Toro Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of The Toro Co is 11.4%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, The Toro Co's return on invested capital is 22.39, and its cost of capital is 6.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Toro Co is shown below:

To conclude, The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about The Toro Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

