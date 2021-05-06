Logo
Simmons Bank Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Sells BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Simmons Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simmons Bank. As of 2021Q1, Simmons Bank owns 356 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Simmons Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simmons+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Simmons Bank
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 177,012 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  2. Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) - 2,868,420 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 712,544 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,611 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 147,277 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 167.18%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.76%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 110,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 118,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 62.24%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 444.93%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $495.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.25 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.

Reduced: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Simmons Bank reduced to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 58.88%. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Simmons Bank still held 121,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Simmons Bank reduced to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 88.17%. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $157.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Simmons Bank still held 2,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Simmons Bank reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 61.2%. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Simmons Bank still held 32,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Simmons Bank reduced to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 57.39%. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Simmons Bank still held 29,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Simmons Bank reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.32%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Simmons Bank still held 259,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Simmons Bank reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 30.66%. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Simmons Bank still held 19,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.



