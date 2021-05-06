Logo
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Charter Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Rocket Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Burns Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Rocket Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, U.S. Bancorp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Burns Wealth Management, Inc. owns 415 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Burns Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burns+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Burns Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,749 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,240 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 311,099 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
  4. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 316,675 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 230,036 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $675.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 332,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 101,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 86,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $495.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $372.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 42,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 320.79%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.642000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $3.62 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Burns Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Burns Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Burns Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Burns Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Burns Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
