Burns Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Charter Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Rocket Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

- New Purchases: CHTR, SWK, RKT, ALK, NOC, EOG, VC, ARRY, FFIV, PSA, EBAY, FLT, RDS.A, HCC, INMD, EQR, AVGO, EMB, TRU, CCEP, TT, AMLP, KRNT, PGEN, IESC, AON, NXPI, UL, SONY, SUI, AMAT, PRPL, SFT, VRM, EFAV, FTV, QRVO, TTD, ANET, ASML, ZM, SCHX, EPAM, ARKW, SHY, BUD, TX, VTGN, VFC, CB, CAT, GIB, RHI, BNS, CFR, XLF, LNG, EZM, ISCF, PGX, SCHA, AZN, VXUS, DD, HDB, MEOH, PXD, DOW, VICI, RIO, SLB, Z, LUV, TYL, WAL, SAN, CLSD,
- Added Positions: HD, NFLX, MA, AAPL, GOOG, LHX, VRSK, VBR, EA, FB, VOO, AMT, PDBC, NVS, SCHW, ICE, SPGI, ORCL, QCOM, ACN, ENB, AKAM, SBUX, TJX, MMC, VRTX, AGG, CVX, CCI, GOOGL, KLAC, SNY, GLPI, LQD, BAX, CSCO, LIN, FNDE, IXJ, ADBE, BLK, CTSH, COST, DEO, INTU, LMT, NVO, XYL, BABA, PYPL, VTV, ABT, AMGN, BDX, BRK.B, CVS, CP, FDX, MLM, NKE, TXRH, RTX, VZ, V, GWRE, ABBV, CDW, TDOC, COLD, FTCH, ALC, IEFA, IHI, IVV, QQQ, RSP, SCHM, SPY, VNQI, XLU, ANSS, CNQ, STZ, EMR, EXAS, JPM, JNJ, LH, LOW, MANH, MCD, DGX, RBA, TSM, DIS, WMB, ZNGA, VEEV, NVTA, SQ, CRSP, FNDF, VUG, GS, IBM, ILMN, INFY, LYG, PKX, SAP, SU, TER, UNP, UPS, UNH, VLO, ZIOP, KMI, PRLB, QLYS, TWOU, WING, ARKG, FLOT, FNDA, IWM, MTUM, USRT, VEA, XLK, XLV, T, AEP, CNC, CME, ECL, EW, EQIX, NEE, FAST, MDT, MS, NTRS, TU, TMO, TREX, WBA, LBTYK, PM, AMPE, GM, TWLO, LW, RDFN, SNOW, PLTR, FDN, IAGG, ITA, IWD, PXH, SCHE, VTI, VTIP, XLY, XT,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, CL, USB, ULTA, URI, LLY, DKS, BMY, MSFT, DG, LRCX, GNRC, VWO, INTC, RSG, MMM, VB, TFC, MKC, PEP, VOE, AMD, PFE, PG, CRM, WM, ZTS, DGRO, SCHP, SCZ, SDY, AFL, MO, APH, ARCC, ADP, BAC, CI, CTAS, CSGP, KO, COP, D, ETN, XOM, IT, GIS, GSK, GPN, HON, IDXX, MPWR, NVDA, PLUG, SHW, WMT, FATE, AQB, BND, BNDX, DVY, EWY, HACK, IAU, IEF, IJR, NEAR, TIP, VEU, VSS, BCE, BA, CHKP, C, DVN, DUK, FCNCA, IP, KMB, MDLZ, MRK, NG, PGR, TXN, ET, IRDM, FTNT, PSX, RVNC, EDIT, CARR, OTIS, CGW, DLN, FTEC, IDV, IGOV, IPAY, IVW, IWN, SCHF, SOXX, VCSH, VIG, VNQ, XBI,
- Sold Out: EXPD, SHV, AAIC, VYM, BTI, EEFT, SPSB, TGT, ATVI, AWK, RYT, IR, PTON, LULU, PEN, WFC, PAYX, ALGN,
For the details of Burns Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burns+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Burns Wealth Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,749 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,240 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 311,099 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 316,675 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 230,036 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $675.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 332,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 101,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 86,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $495.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $372.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 42,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 320.79%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.642000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $3.62 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.94.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65.Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23.
