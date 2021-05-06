Burns Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Charter Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Rocket Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

New Purchases: CHTR, SWK, RKT, ALK, NOC, EOG, VC, ARRY, FFIV, PSA, EBAY, FLT, RDS.A, HCC, INMD, EQR, AVGO, EMB, TRU, CCEP, TT, AMLP, KRNT, PGEN, IESC, AON, NXPI, UL, SONY, SUI, AMAT, PRPL, SFT, VRM, EFAV, FTV, QRVO, TTD, ANET, ASML, ZM, SCHX, EPAM, ARKW, SHY, BUD, TX, VTGN, VFC, CB, CAT, GIB, RHI, BNS, CFR, XLF, LNG, EZM, ISCF, PGX, SCHA, AZN, VXUS, DD, HDB, MEOH, PXD, DOW, VICI, RIO, SLB, Z, LUV, TYL, WAL, SAN, CLSD,

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Burns Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Charter Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Rocket Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, U.S. Bancorp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Burns Wealth Management, Inc. owns 415 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,749 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,240 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 311,099 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 316,675 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 230,036 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $675.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 332,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 101,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 86,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $495.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $372.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 42,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 320.79%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.642000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $3.62 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65.

Burns Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23.