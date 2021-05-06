Seaward Management Limited Partnership Buys NVIDIA Corp, General Motors Co, Intuit Inc, Sells SVB Financial Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: NVDA, GM, MS, BMO, CNBKA, PRU, EBC, SPYX, XLV,

NVDA, GM, MS, BMO, CNBKA, PRU, EBC, SPYX, XLV, Added Positions: INTU, EL, XLF, JNJ, SUB, BSX, OTIS, MRK, VWO, AMZN, VEU, UPS, BSV, VB, VCSH, VO, V, AMD, SNN, VOO, EBAY, IJR, SPLK, IJH, NTRS, ICLN, ROP, HOLX, BHP, VUG, NVS, CERN, F, GIS, HSY, CTVA, PFF, IWM, CB, SHOP, PNC, DSI, MDT, SQ,

INTU, EL, XLF, JNJ, SUB, BSX, OTIS, MRK, VWO, AMZN, VEU, UPS, BSV, VB, VCSH, VO, V, AMD, SNN, VOO, EBAY, IJR, SPLK, IJH, NTRS, ICLN, ROP, HOLX, BHP, VUG, NVS, CERN, F, GIS, HSY, CTVA, PFF, IWM, CB, SHOP, PNC, DSI, MDT, SQ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AVGO, DE, TMO, GOOG, SIVB, ORCL, CRM, ABT, HD, MSFT, FISV, INTC, JPM, NVO, PEP, AMGN, XOM, ADP, EW, ITW, INDB, TER, WAT, VEA, MMM, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, CHKP, CVX, CMCSA, GS, IBM, NKE, BKNG, TJX, GWW, TSLA, ACN, AXP, BAX, BMY, KO, COP, DHR, GE, GILD, HON, IDXX, KMB, MDLZ, MMC, MCD, NOK, PCAR, PFE, PG, SLB, STT, WFC, PSX, ABBV, BABA, CARR, IGIB, IWR, T, AFL, A, APD, AME, ANIK, BA, CVS, COF, CAT, CLX, XRAY, DRI, D, DD, EOG, ECL, LLY, NEE, J, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MKTX, MKC, VTRS, NSC, ES, PPG, QCOM, RMD, SO, TRV, TGT, TXN, TYL, USB, UNH, VZ, WM, WY, YUM, LULU, PM, FTV, DELL, ACWI, ACWX, DIA, EFA, SHYG, TAN, TIP, VTI, XBI,

AAPL, AVGO, DE, TMO, GOOG, SIVB, ORCL, CRM, ABT, HD, MSFT, FISV, INTC, JPM, NVO, PEP, AMGN, XOM, ADP, EW, ITW, INDB, TER, WAT, VEA, MMM, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, CHKP, CVX, CMCSA, GS, IBM, NKE, BKNG, TJX, GWW, TSLA, ACN, AXP, BAX, BMY, KO, COP, DHR, GE, GILD, HON, IDXX, KMB, MDLZ, MMC, MCD, NOK, PCAR, PFE, PG, SLB, STT, WFC, PSX, ABBV, BABA, CARR, IGIB, IWR, T, AFL, A, APD, AME, ANIK, BA, CVS, COF, CAT, CLX, XRAY, DRI, D, DD, EOG, ECL, LLY, NEE, J, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MKTX, MKC, VTRS, NSC, ES, PPG, QCOM, RMD, SO, TRV, TGT, TXN, TYL, USB, UNH, VZ, WM, WY, YUM, LULU, PM, FTV, DELL, ACWI, ACWX, DIA, EFA, SHYG, TAN, TIP, VTI, XBI, Sold Out: EV, BOND, LQD, AKAM, ALL, ANSS, ISRG, VEEV, UAMY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Seaward Management Limited Partnership Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, General Motors Co, Intuit Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells SVB Financial Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eaton Vance Corp, Waters Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seaward Management Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q1, Seaward Management Limited Partnership owns 271 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seaward+management+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,768,683 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 489,655 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 50,346 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 199,880 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 730,637 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $573.555100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 45,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 284,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Century Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.63 and $102, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 119.29%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $389.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 45,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $297.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 232.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 209,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.