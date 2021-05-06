Logo
Seaward Management Limited Partnership Buys NVIDIA Corp, General Motors Co, Intuit Inc, Sells SVB Financial Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eaton Vance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Seaward Management Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, General Motors Co, Intuit Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells SVB Financial Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eaton Vance Corp, Waters Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seaward Management Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q1, Seaward Management Limited Partnership owns 271 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seaward+management+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,768,683 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 489,655 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 50,346 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 199,880 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 730,637 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $573.555100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 45,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 284,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Century Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.63 and $102, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 119.29%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $389.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 45,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $297.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 232.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 209,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP. Also check out:

1. SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP keeps buying
insider

insider