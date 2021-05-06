Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMo

- New Purchases: IVOL, ANTM, USB, LHX, CTAS, UAL, TTEC, TTEK, SCHW, TW, HST, HLT, TPL, CSGP, AUDC, TXRH, NOW, BKNG, SUI, ALGT, VAC, RIO, TTD, EFSC, DRI, CCL, BHR, RICK, FCPT, SHV, MANU, CIO, WD5A, LAD, KTB, AOK, VXUS, CPA, MJ, USFR, VTWO, AB, BNDX, AOM, AFL, CSX, ITW, LH, MU, MET, KRE, XLG, SPHY, PGF, OEF, AOR, IYM, IPAC, IAGG, FIXD, FBT, EWJ, ARKW,
- Added Positions: SPDW, SPEM, SPLG, RSP, ADBE, IEMG, SPGI, TXN, SHW, VIGI, PLD, NEM, TSLA, ORCL, AWK, NFLX, PXD, NVR, DIS, ICFI, AVGO, ATVI, BYD, CHDN, INDB, FRC, AY, CARR, BAC, NVDA, WTBA, BAH, FLMN, BND, IWD, VTI, ATR, CPRT, DLB, FDX, FWRD, GABC, GOOGL, EHC, HIFS, HUBB, KAI, KFRC, LKFN, MKSI, MGIC, EPM, PFBC, ROP, SPNS, UNH, UFPI, OC, BR, ENSG, V, TPB, COLD, ACA, SCHX, VGT, VOO, T, ABT, TFC, CWT, CSL, CHE, COLM, FIX, EGP, FAST, THG, HRC, LMT, MDC, MAR, MDT, PAYX, RS, RUTH, SYBT, SKYW, VZ, WASH, HOMB, FIBK, PRI, SIX, ZTS, EVTC, LADR, NXRT, NSA, EPRT, MNRL, EMQQ, ESGU, FIVG, IEFA, JETS, JKK, SCHG, VCSH, MO, AZO, CVX, DHR, EQIX, TILE, KNL, MMC, LIN, PGR, CRM, SWKS, SO, TRV, SYK, TMO, TTC, USPH, RTX, WSO, WYNN, PM, VRSK, ABBV, IIPR, ARKG, ARKK, BSV, CWB, ESGE, HYG, IJH, ITB, IVV, IWF, IWM, JNK, NOBL, SCHB, SCHF, SCHM, SCHV, SJNK, SOXX, SPIB, SPMD, SPSM, SPYD, VB, VCIT, VDE, VNQ, VWO, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLU, XLY, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: BSCL, SPAB, JPM, BLK, HD, JPST, ACN, MSCI, PYPL, CMCSA, LRCX, PFE, WM, ASML, AAPL, NEE, WMT, SCHO, KO, AMT, ADI, JKH, ISRG, JNJ, TTWO, FTSM, BRK.B, MSFT, SBUX, GOVT, AMZN, POOL, FTCS, QQQ, CAT, PG, WAL, GOOG, NEP, RMD, CHCT, SPTM, AUBN, COST, LLY, ENTG, PEP, TGT, MA, BCLI, FB, HASI, SFBS, CTRE, IGSB, MINT, MTUM, PFF, VIG, AEP, GE, INTC, LOW, MCD, RF, UPS, WFC, SMBK, BABA, AGG, BOND, DSI, EEM, EFG, EMB, ESGD, FVC, HDV, HYS, IEF, IJT, IVAL, IXN, JPIN, LMBS, LQD, MBB, MDYG, RODM, SCHA, SCHD, SCHE, SDY, SHY, SHYG, SPIP, SPTS, SPY, SPYG, SUSA, TDIV, TIP, TLT, VBK, VGIT, VLUE, VMBS, VO, VTV, VYM, XLE,
- Sold Out: MKTX, NOC, EGOV, LUV, RPM, NDSN, MED, AMSF, PRG, MORN, SON, BBSI, WINA, DBI, THO, NVEE, NMRK, PTON, FMB, AMD, DOG, BOTZ, IJJ, IJK, IVW, IYC, IYR, RDVY, SH, SPXU, SUSB, SUSC,
For the details of Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aptus+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 300,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 175,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 225,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 450,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 2,537,261 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51%
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.678400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 817,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $386.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $347.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 844,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 67.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 414,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.931500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 624,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 141.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 157.96%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $477.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 95,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45.Sold Out: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying