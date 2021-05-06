Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMo

New Purchases: IVOL, ANTM, USB, LHX, CTAS, UAL, TTEC, TTEK, SCHW, TW, HST, HLT, TPL, CSGP, AUDC, TXRH, NOW, BKNG, SUI, ALGT, VAC, RIO, TTD, EFSC, DRI, CCL, BHR, RICK, FCPT, SHV, MANU, CIO, WD5A, LAD, KTB, AOK, VXUS, CPA, MJ, USFR, VTWO, AB, BNDX, AOM, AFL, CSX, ITW, LH, MU, MET, KRE, XLG, SPHY, PGF, OEF, AOR, IYM, IPAC, IAGG, FIXD, FBT, EWJ, ARKW,

Investment company Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC owns 477 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 300,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 175,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 225,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 450,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 2,537,261 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51%

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.678400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 817,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $386.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $347.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 844,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 67.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 414,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.931500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 624,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 141.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 157.96%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $477.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 95,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67.

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.