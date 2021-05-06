Logo
First National Bank Of Omaha Buys Cintas Corp, NVR Inc, Gentex Corp, Sells Unilever PLC, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Omaha, NE, based Investment company First National Bank Of Omaha (Current Portfolio) buys Cintas Corp, NVR Inc, Gentex Corp, Abbott Laboratories, KeyCorp, sells Unilever PLC, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cisco Systems Inc, Novartis AG, Manulife Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Of Omaha. As of 2021Q1, First National Bank Of Omaha owns 345 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+omaha/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 363,613 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 663,625 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 296,875 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 156,052 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,331 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $347.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $5085.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 133,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 146,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $173.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 132,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in KeyCorp by 79.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 267,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Visa Inc by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $230.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $573.555100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: South State Corp (SSB)

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in South State Corp by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MTS Systems Corp (MTSC)

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in MTS Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Sold Out: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $42.47.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA. Also check out:

1. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA keeps buying
