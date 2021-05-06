First National Bank Of Omaha Buys Cintas Corp, NVR Inc, Gentex Corp, Sells Unilever PLC, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: CTAS, NVR, GNTX, CNX, LGIH, BLKB, PATK, PXD, SUPN, TPL, ISTB, IAC, SDC, LPLA, ZBRA, TT, ITT, COF,

CTAS, NVR, GNTX, CNX, LGIH, BLKB, PATK, PXD, SUPN, TPL, ISTB, IAC, SDC, LPLA, ZBRA, TT, ITT, COF, Added Positions: ABT, HD, PEP, KEY, KO, V, USB, TJX, NVDA, ZTS, MKL, GPN, SSB, JNJ, EW, EPAY, TMO, LDOS, ULTA, IDA, VTV, IJH, DEA, RTX, VEA, AGG, GIII, VUG, REGN, PG, UNH, ORLY, COKE, MS, FANG, GVI, LIN, RHI, VWO, EOG, VTI, JJSF, QQQ, CFR, CSX, EQH, BURL, ONB, QLYS, PSX, FLT, RPM, LHCG, RCL, MKSI, ADC, CASS, MRK, POOL, RYT, BIIB, SPYV, VB, VCLT, VEU, CB, ITGR, VYM, SLB, MDY, BSV, BND, ACC, IAA, KFRC, ATVI, WFC, KFY, HROW,

ABT, HD, PEP, KEY, KO, V, USB, TJX, NVDA, ZTS, MKL, GPN, SSB, JNJ, EW, EPAY, TMO, LDOS, ULTA, IDA, VTV, IJH, DEA, RTX, VEA, AGG, GIII, VUG, REGN, PG, UNH, ORLY, COKE, MS, FANG, GVI, LIN, RHI, VWO, EOG, VTI, JJSF, QQQ, CFR, CSX, EQH, BURL, ONB, QLYS, PSX, FLT, RPM, LHCG, RCL, MKSI, ADC, CASS, MRK, POOL, RYT, BIIB, SPYV, VB, VCLT, VEU, CB, ITGR, VYM, SLB, MDY, BSV, BND, ACC, IAA, KFRC, ATVI, WFC, KFY, HROW, Reduced Positions: UL, LH, CSCO, NVS, MFC, BSX, ROP, MCD, AAPL, PWR, BRK.A, MSFT, SON, DG, LFUS, LLY, NEE, HUM, TTEK, UNP, BAC, XOM, MTZ, TGT, IWV, APD, B, JLL, SF, MMM, BRK.B, T, CMCSA, FWRD, GOOGL, NXST, OMCL, PFE, UMBF, AMN, ACN, LNT, MO, AMWD, AON, BCPC, BHE, CTS, CASY, CPK, CL, FIX, DE, DD, ETN, ENS, FICO, FISV, FELE, GTY, HON, IART, ICE, LZB, MDT, MOV, NSRGY, OGE, DORM, ONTO, SIMO, STC, SYKE, TXN, AUB, UBSI, UPS, DIS, YUM, KALU, ICFI, EXLS, AMBA, ABBV, MC, BOOT, CSWI, MEDP, DOW, ACWX, IJR, PFF, SPYG, VCIT, VNQ, AXP, AMAT, ADP, BA, CACI, CAT, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, CAG, COP, DIOD, D, EMN, EMR, GE, GSK, IDXX, INTC, KLAC, MDLZ, MBWM, VTRS, ODFL, PPG, QCOM, SWX, SBUX, SYK, SUI, SNPS, TECH, UTL, VMI, PM, FTNT, CHTR, SPSC, TSLA, PCRX, ZNGA, PANW, RNG, PYPL, TWLO, SPOT, SMAR, DOCU, EFA, IJS, IJT,

UL, LH, CSCO, NVS, MFC, BSX, ROP, MCD, AAPL, PWR, BRK.A, MSFT, SON, DG, LFUS, LLY, NEE, HUM, TTEK, UNP, BAC, XOM, MTZ, TGT, IWV, APD, B, JLL, SF, MMM, BRK.B, T, CMCSA, FWRD, GOOGL, NXST, OMCL, PFE, UMBF, AMN, ACN, LNT, MO, AMWD, AON, BCPC, BHE, CTS, CASY, CPK, CL, FIX, DE, DD, ETN, ENS, FICO, FISV, FELE, GTY, HON, IART, ICE, LZB, MDT, MOV, NSRGY, OGE, DORM, ONTO, SIMO, STC, SYKE, TXN, AUB, UBSI, UPS, DIS, YUM, KALU, ICFI, EXLS, AMBA, ABBV, MC, BOOT, CSWI, MEDP, DOW, ACWX, IJR, PFF, SPYG, VCIT, VNQ, AXP, AMAT, ADP, BA, CACI, CAT, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, CAG, COP, DIOD, D, EMN, EMR, GE, GSK, IDXX, INTC, KLAC, MDLZ, MBWM, VTRS, ODFL, PPG, QCOM, SWX, SBUX, SYK, SUI, SNPS, TECH, UTL, VMI, PM, FTNT, CHTR, SPSC, TSLA, PCRX, ZNGA, PANW, RNG, PYPL, TWLO, SPOT, SMAR, DOCU, EFA, IJS, IJT, Sold Out: MTSC, PE, AMG, SMP, HMSY, CTVA, GVA, COHR, SO, YETI, XLNX, LULU, SFIX, XLK, TDOC, ATUS, IVW, IYW, VOT, TRU, VEEV, SPLK, MASI, CRM, LPSN, ISRG, COO, ALXN, JCPNQ,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company First National Bank Of Omaha Current Portfolio ) buys Cintas Corp, NVR Inc, Gentex Corp, Abbott Laboratories, KeyCorp, sells Unilever PLC, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cisco Systems Inc, Novartis AG, Manulife Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Of Omaha. As of 2021Q1, First National Bank Of Omaha owns 345 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+omaha/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 363,613 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 663,625 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 296,875 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 156,052 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,331 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $347.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $5085.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 133,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 146,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $173.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 132,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in KeyCorp by 79.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 267,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Visa Inc by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $230.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $573.555100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in South State Corp by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in MTS Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $42.47.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.