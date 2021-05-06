Novare Capital Management Llc Buys Danimer Scientific Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Novare Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Danimer Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novare Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Novare Capital Management Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: DNMR,
These are the top 5 holdings of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,615 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,007 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,258 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 337,993 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio.
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 336,346 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio.
Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
