Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Walmart Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells BlackBerry, Becton, Dickinson and Co, SITE Centers Corp

- New Purchases: ESGU, DNB, TR, ATRA, HLXA, SUSB, ESGE, IBM, PSX, SCHA, VYMI,
- Added Positions: WMT, OPCH, COMM, GCP, SPG, PFE, QCOM, JNJ, VWO, CVS, DD, VZ, FDX, CSCO, MINT, VCIT, LQDT, SHM, TWI, DOW, FHI, C, PM, VTV, AMGN, TJX, HD, VV, BAC, VEU, PPG, SPSB, EFV, ARKK, ABBV, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, BA, EFG, NEAR, UBSI, VCSH, VIG, DISCK, VEA, VB, AGG, AM, BRK.B, GM, AAPL, MDY, GLW, PNC, BSV, TSC, SCHB, IWD, PG, IGSB, SLB, NUV, FLOT, MRK, HON, SCHO, SHY, GE, XOM, MA, T,
- Sold Out: BB, BDX, SITC, ENDP, WTI, VYM, ADBE, CCL, CL, MKC, LHSIF, VYNE,
These are the top 5 holdings of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 544,610 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 516,185 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 756,039 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 470,672 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,680 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 115,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 381,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 164,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $17.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Helix Acquisition Corp (HLXA)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 3891.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 73,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $12.94 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 639,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 581.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc by 248.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.31%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.029900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in SITE Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.3.Sold Out: Endo International PLC (ENDP)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $8.12.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.Sold Out: W&T Offshore Inc (WTI)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in W&T Offshore Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.1.
