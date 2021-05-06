Logo
Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Walmart Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells BlackBerry, Becton, Dickinson and Co, SITE Centers Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Staley Capital Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Walmart Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Option Care Health Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, sells BlackBerry, Becton, Dickinson and Co, SITE Centers Corp, United Bankshares Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q1, Staley Capital Advisers Inc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/staley+capital+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 544,610 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 516,185 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 756,039 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 470,672 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,680 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 115,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 381,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 164,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $17.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Helix Acquisition Corp (HLXA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 3891.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 73,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $12.94 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 639,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 581.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc by 248.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.31%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.029900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in SITE Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.3.

Sold Out: Endo International PLC (ENDP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $8.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: W&T Offshore Inc (WTI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in W&T Offshore Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC. Also check out:

1. STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC keeps buying
