Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Grow

- New Purchases: VLUE, IGV, ARKG, QYLD, IAT, COST, CAT, BS50, CVX, ILMN, IYF, M44,
- Added Positions: IEMG, SHYG, XOM, GLD, ARKK, IGSB, VOE, PG, BRK.B, KMI, WMT, VZ, AAPL, IHI, JNJ, V, DIS, DGRO, PM, C, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, IVW, GSY, EFG, IWF, VBK, IWD, BAC, SHV, AMZN, IQI, PFE, NMZ, QQQ, NVDA, IVV, IWM, VTI, T, PGX, ROM, ITOT, IWO, IJH, INTC, GE, CSCO, IEFA, VBR, MO,
- Sold Out: MDYG, PSEC,
For the details of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 219,415 shares, 16.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 57,734 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 27,223 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,204 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,536 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 57,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $339.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.61%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.Sold Out: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying