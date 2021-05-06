Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Grow

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Grow

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 219,415 shares, 16.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 57,734 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 27,223 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,204 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,536 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 57,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $339.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.61%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Sold Out: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider