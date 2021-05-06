Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Grow

New Purchases: VLUE, IGV, ARKG, QYLD, IAT, COST, CAT, BS50, CVX, ILMN, IYF, M44,

VLUE, IGV, ARKG, QYLD, IAT, COST, CAT, BS50, CVX, ILMN, IYF, M44, Added Positions: IEMG, SHYG, XOM, GLD, ARKK, IGSB, VOE, PG, BRK.B, KMI, WMT, VZ, AAPL, IHI, JNJ, V, DIS, DGRO, PM, C, SPY,

IEMG, SHYG, XOM, GLD, ARKK, IGSB, VOE, PG, BRK.B, KMI, WMT, VZ, AAPL, IHI, JNJ, V, DIS, DGRO, PM, C, SPY, Reduced Positions: USMV, IVW, GSY, EFG, IWF, VBK, IWD, BAC, SHV, AMZN, IQI, PFE, NMZ, QQQ, NVDA, IVV, IWM, VTI, T, PGX, ROM, ITOT, IWO, IJH, INTC, GE, CSCO, IEFA, VBR, MO,

USMV, IVW, GSY, EFG, IWF, VBK, IWD, BAC, SHV, AMZN, IQI, PFE, NMZ, QQQ, NVDA, IVV, IWM, VTI, T, PGX, ROM, ITOT, IWO, IJH, INTC, GE, CSCO, IEFA, VBR, MO, Sold Out: MDYG, PSEC,

Investment company Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 219,415 shares, 16.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 57,734 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 27,223 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,204 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,536 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 57,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $339.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.61%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91.