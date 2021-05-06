Investment House Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Investment House Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Investment House Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Baidu Inc, Boeing Co, sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Medtronic PLC, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment House Llc. As of 2021Q1, Investment House Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+house+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 849,694 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.9%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 210,884 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,223 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,182 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.42%
  5. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 202,312 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 39,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $236.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $237.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Investment House Llc initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC. Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT HOUSE LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider