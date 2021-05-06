Investment House Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, SE, SMH, BIDU, BA, FXI, EOG, USFR, MU, PDD, XLF, TLT, EWW, EWZ, AZEK, LIN, PLTR, WDAY, TER, KBH,

Added Positions:

Reduced Positions:

Sold Out:

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Investment House Llc Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sea, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Baidu Inc, Boeing Co, sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Medtronic PLC, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment House Llc. As of 2021Q1, Investment House Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 849,694 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.9% Facebook Inc (FB) - 210,884 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,223 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,182 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.42% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 202,312 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%

Investment House Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 39,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $236.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $237.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment House Llc initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.