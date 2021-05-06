Pembroke Management, LTD Buys Chart Industries Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pembroke Management, LTD Buys Chart Industries Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Pembroke Management, LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Chart Industries Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Chuy's Holdings Inc, Brightcove Inc, sells Collectors Universe Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc, BRP Inc, Westport Fuel Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pembroke Management, LTD. As of 2021Q1, Pembroke Management, LTD owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pembroke Management, LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pembroke+management%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pembroke Management, LTD
  1. Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 371,262 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8%
  2. BRP Inc (DOOO) - 406,182 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.61%
  3. TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) - 397,823 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  4. Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 614,826 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  5. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 495,110 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.36%
New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 117,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 439,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 301,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Brightcove Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 480,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 165,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 170,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 77.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $97.33, with an estimated average price of $75.49. The stock is now traded at around $56.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 461,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 170,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 401,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $66.44 and $77, with an estimated average price of $73.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 495,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 75,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 155,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pembroke Management, LTD. Also check out:

1. Pembroke Management, LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pembroke Management, LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pembroke Management, LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pembroke Management, LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider