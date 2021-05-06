Pembroke Management, LTD Buys Chart Industries Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc

New Purchases: GTLS, DNMR, CHUY, BCOV, KBR, MP, RAMP, CIXX,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Pembroke Management, LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Chart Industries Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Chuy's Holdings Inc, Brightcove Inc, sells Collectors Universe Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc, BRP Inc, Westport Fuel Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pembroke Management, LTD. As of 2021Q1, Pembroke Management, LTD owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 371,262 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8% BRP Inc (DOOO) - 406,182 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.61% TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) - 397,823 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 614,826 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 495,110 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.36%

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 117,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 439,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 301,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Brightcove Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 480,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 165,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 170,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 77.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $97.33, with an estimated average price of $75.49. The stock is now traded at around $56.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 461,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 170,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 401,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $66.44 and $77, with an estimated average price of $73.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 495,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 75,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 155,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.