Pembroke Management, LTD Buys Chart Industries Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc

- New Purchases: GTLS, DNMR, CHUY, BCOV, KBR, MP, RAMP, CIXX,
- Added Positions: CSTL, EEFT, AOS, WNS, TECH, OMCL, OLLI, PRFT, SBCF, EVER, IMXI, SPSC, CDNA, AX, THRM, CRAI, PCOM, IVV, IEFA, SRI,
- Reduced Positions: PAYC, DOOO, WPRT, LSPD, MDB, MPWR, SITE, CRL, DSGX, CIGI, DLB, PRLB, ABST, IBP, KRNT, LCII, AYX, TREX, FSV, TCX, TTEC, ENPH, SSTK, GWRE, FC, FOXF, PGNY, DORM, BRKR, SPT, TTEK, WSO,
- Sold Out: CLCT, AVLR, G, AMED,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pembroke Management, LTD
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 371,262 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8%
- BRP Inc (DOOO) - 406,182 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.61%
- TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) - 397,823 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 614,826 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 495,110 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.36%
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 117,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 439,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 301,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in Brightcove Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 480,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 165,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Pembroke Management, LTD initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 170,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 77.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $97.33, with an estimated average price of $75.49. The stock is now traded at around $56.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 461,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 170,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 401,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)
Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $66.44 and $77, with an estimated average price of $73.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 495,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 75,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
Pembroke Management, LTD added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 155,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Pembroke Management, LTD sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.
