Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, McCormick Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Travelers Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Atlas Private Wealth Management owns 400 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 131,531 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,756 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 118,092 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.59% First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) - 276,185 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.90% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 79,637 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.04%

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.807900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The purchase prices were between $13.29 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.932400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $143.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 56 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 124.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 276,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.407400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 131,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.61%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 13,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 79,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 1728.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11320.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.