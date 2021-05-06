Logo
Performa Ltd (US), LLC Buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Retractable Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Exelixis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Performa Ltd (US), LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Retractable Technologies Inc, Asana Inc, Steelcase Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Exelixis Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Performa Ltd (US), LLC. As of 2021Q1, Performa Ltd (US), LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Performa Ltd (US), LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/performa+ltd+%28us%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Performa Ltd (US), LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 310,212 shares, 91.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 17,816 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.29%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 39,727 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.42%
  4. iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 33,980 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 5,493 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.9%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 33,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.32 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $3.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc (EZ7)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.53 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.23. The stock is now traded at around $1.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.73 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $3.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $270.065100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Benefitfocus Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Sold Out: HealthStream Inc (HSTM)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in HealthStream Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $23.85.

Sold Out: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Sold Out: Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Sold Out: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Performa Ltd (US), LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider