Performa Ltd (US), LLC Buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Retractable Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Exelixis Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Performa Ltd (US), LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 310,212 shares, 91.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 17,816 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.29%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 39,727 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.42%
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 33,980 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 5,493 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.9%
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 33,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.32 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $3.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc (EZ7)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.53 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.23. The stock is now traded at around $1.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.73 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $3.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $270.065100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Benefitfocus Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.Sold Out: HealthStream Inc (HSTM)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in HealthStream Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $23.85.Sold Out: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $46.71.Sold Out: Plantronics Inc (PLT)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65.Sold Out: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12.
