Fernwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: 9MW, SHV, HON, NUE, RVMD, BC, VYM, INTC, WMT, CARR, EWJ, FDIS, IWR, CSCO, JNCE,
- Added Positions: PTON, RLAY, LLY, VRNT, SLG, CGNT, CGNT, PYPL, EMQQ, JNK, PM, AMZN, IVV, GBT, JNJ, SUSA, SPTM, IYK, BRK.B, CVS, FB, STZ, ARCC, MCD, MDT, SBAC, IWD, MSGS, CRWD, IBB, HSY, CDAY, ABC, KO, MO, XLE, HD, AXON, UNP, OLED, TCOM, NEO, MSCI, CBOE, GS, SKYY, SPY, MSFT, PFE, IMGN, IWF, DD, CLOU, THRM, DGRO, LYB, MSGE, COUP, COP, BABA, WDAY, SBUX, UNH, DOW, SPYG,
- Reduced Positions: IRM, PSK, V, BKLN, WY, AGG, ACN, CWB, VNQ, XLRN, DVY, TIP, IWB, IWM, FLRN, QUAL, VB, AVYA, YUMC, ABBV, NFLX, GILD, DHR, BIIB, INDA, RTX, BA,
- Sold Out: MRVL, BMY, EMB, AGIO, DNLI, FFIV, RDY, TSLA, AMLP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 7,699 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 151,085 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 206,607 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,150 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,231 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 49,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $113.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 685.49%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 73.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63.Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.
