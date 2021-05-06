Logo
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Quincy, MA, based Investment company Fernwood Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marvell Technology Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Verint Systems Inc, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fernwood+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 7,699 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 151,085 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 206,607 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,150 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,231 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 49,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $113.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 685.49%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 73.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fernwood Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
