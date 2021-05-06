Logo
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc, Aptiv PLC, iShares Global Materials ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, MI, based Investment company Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Applied Materials Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells Meta Financial Group Inc, Aptiv PLC, iShares Global Materials ETF, Genuine Parts Co, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC owns 397 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cranbrook+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,944 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 383,304 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 457,750 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 277,317 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.35%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 110,802 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $129.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $465.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $606.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $92.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 277,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 168,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1316.78%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.953100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $99.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 337.15%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36.

Sold Out: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.88 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $13.48.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.



