Alta Capital Management Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, KAR Auction Services Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: GDDY, UNH, EAT, IAC, HDB, NTES, NVEE,

GDDY, UNH, EAT, IAC, HDB, NTES, NVEE, Added Positions: GOOGL, AAPL, FB, MKL, MSFT, MA, DIS, TTWO, FISV, BKNG, HD, TMO, STE, SPGI, V, APH, ULTA, TJX, BR, ZTS, MTCH, CTXS, SHW, ADBE, PKI, FBHS, DLTR, ZBRA, RTX, IAA, PYPL, LOW, NVDA, STZ, FLT, INTU, CTAS, CPRT, TFX, AMZN, QSR, PSX, CVS, CSCO, VZ, T, UPS, PEP, NSRGY, MCD, AMT, WEC, JNJ, INGR, CMCSA, BA, LMT, JPM, KR, ZION, GOOG, TACO, ABBV, SBUX, GCAAF, ECL, MELI, CVX, TSM, YUMC, PS, BABA, WBA, MAR, ACN, F, BRK.A, WEX, UNP, WFC,

GOOGL, AAPL, FB, MKL, MSFT, MA, DIS, TTWO, FISV, BKNG, HD, TMO, STE, SPGI, V, APH, ULTA, TJX, BR, ZTS, MTCH, CTXS, SHW, ADBE, PKI, FBHS, DLTR, ZBRA, RTX, IAA, PYPL, LOW, NVDA, STZ, FLT, INTU, CTAS, CPRT, TFX, AMZN, QSR, PSX, CVS, CSCO, VZ, T, UPS, PEP, NSRGY, MCD, AMT, WEC, JNJ, INGR, CMCSA, BA, LMT, JPM, KR, ZION, GOOG, TACO, ABBV, SBUX, GCAAF, ECL, MELI, CVX, TSM, YUMC, PS, BABA, WBA, MAR, ACN, F, BRK.A, WEX, UNP, WFC, Reduced Positions: BDX, KAR,

BDX, KAR, Sold Out: SPY, KDP,

Investment company Alta Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Markel Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, KAR Auction Services Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Alta Capital Management Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 110,578 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,645,415 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.65% Facebook Inc (FB) - 607,760 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.12% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 765,805 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.08% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 367,087 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.29%

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 279,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $413.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $228.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 74.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2319.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 110,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 79.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,645,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 607,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 158.02%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1191.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 97,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1698.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.891500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 286,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 94.29%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $372.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 367,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4.