Alta Capital Management Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, KAR Auction Services Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Markel Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, KAR Auction Services Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Alta Capital Management Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 110,578 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.46%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,645,415 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.65%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 607,760 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.12%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 765,805 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.08%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 367,087 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.29%
New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 279,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $413.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $228.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 74.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2319.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 110,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 79.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,645,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 607,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Markel Corp (MKL)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 158.02%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1191.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 97,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1698.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.891500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 286,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 94.29%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $372.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 367,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4.



Author's Avatar

insider