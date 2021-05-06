ARGI Investment Services, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Comerica Inc, Lincoln National Corp

- New Purchases: LUMN, PNW, NWL, WU, OMI, FIX, FLO, SJI, SMP, WGO, NSIT, NX, D, ENR, BKH, BDX, DIA, AEP, VST, EVRG, IHI, SOXX, LRCX, SCHW, AMAT, SE, VIG, VAW, SPXL, PLD, PSJ, ADI, GLD, ZM, PII, CNMD, CHTR, GRMN, TMUS, EGOV, BTG, MRO,
- Added Positions: MTUM, QUAL, SPAB, USMV, IEI, IVW, IVE, SPTS, VNQ, IEF, LQD, WBA, ANGL, EEMV, IJR, PCY, VOO, ETR, PFE, VLUE, GILD, IP, VZ, STIP, SPEM, JNJ, BF.B, IAGG, IJH, CAH, CAG, EIX, OMC, HBI, HPE, HYLB, AMZN, IBM, K, MTH, PBCT, KHC, ISCF, VGT, XLK, AAON, BAC, PRDO, CAT, CSCO, INGR, COST, LLY, BEN, ROCK, HUM, INTC, JPM, KEY, MET, MSFT, OGE, PFG, PRU, RBCAA, SWX, TGT, TSN, UFPI, UNM, XRX, BF.A, ADUS, TSLA, FB, ABBV, LGIH, EDIT, ACWI, ARKK, FLRN, SPY, TIP, VTEB, MMM, ACN, ADBE, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, ADP, TFC, BLK, CLX, KO, CMCSA, SNGX, DHR, ETN, ENB, EXC, NEE, FITB, FISV, GOOGL, HD, KMB, LMT, LOW, MDU, MCD, MDT, MS, NVDA, NFG, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, BKNG, DGX, TJX, TXN, TMO, UGI, UNP, UPS, UHS, WMT, ANTM, YUM, DNP, MA, V, MYRG, SPSC, PYPL, YUMC, CTVA, AOA, BSCM, DGRO, DVY, EMB, ESGD, IDV, MUB, SHM, SIZE, VCSH, VGIT, VO, VTV, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: RODM, VTI, USVM, IVV, CMA, LYB, IVZ, HPQ, C, VWO, USB, PPL, ITOT, JPIN, SHY, BMY, SPMD, SPDW, PEP, IEMG, RSP, ABT, VSS, HBAN, VXF, IJS, WRK, CNP, VBR, IYR, DUK, PRFZ, FE, SPSM, BSCL, DTN, EEM, AGG, VYM, EFA, GWX, VEU, VCIT, IWM, SPIB, SLYV, MCK, GE, QCOM, NUS, DIS, MRK, BG, ADM, AAPL, HOG, GPS, SJM, KSS, GS, SPLG, GIS, RWO, SPTM, PFF, VB, CL, CVX, CVS, VPL, VPU, VT, BA, T, SBUX, MPC, GOOG, FLGT, PM, AOR, BND, WSBC, IGIB, WFC, VLO, UNH, MDLZ, LUV, IJT, ITM, SO, IWD, IWS, ONEQ, GM, LB, KR,
- Sold Out: XLE, LNC, ZION, AIG, MED, AES, QQQ, PEG, HSTM, EHC, CORT, TAP, NRG, ZBH, HRB, PLUS, ABM, TG, OZK, BSV, CF, RTX, TRV, FIS, HAL, BIOL,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARGI Investment Services, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 5,438,880 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,292,533 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66%
- Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 4,605,885 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 829,953 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,014,240 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 306,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 137,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Western Union Co (WU)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 136,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1395.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 144,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1489.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.626400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 64,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 362,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 166,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 367.56%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.348100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 89,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.522100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 127,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $192.6 and $274.3, with an estimated average price of $239.86.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.
