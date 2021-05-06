Logo
ARGI Investment Services, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Comerica Inc, Lincoln National Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company ARGI Investment Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Lumen Technologies Inc, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Comerica Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Invesco, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARGI Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ARGI Investment Services, LLC owns 360 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGI Investment Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argi+investment+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARGI Investment Services, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 5,438,880 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,292,533 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66%
  3. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 4,605,885 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 829,953 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%
  5. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,014,240 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 306,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 137,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Western Union Co (WU)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 136,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1395.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 144,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1489.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.626400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 64,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 362,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 166,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 367.56%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.348100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 89,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.522100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 127,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $192.6 and $274.3, with an estimated average price of $239.86.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARGI Investment Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. ARGI Investment Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARGI Investment Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARGI Investment Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARGI Investment Services, LLC keeps buying
