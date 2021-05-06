Logo
Larson Financial Group LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Ameren Corp

Author's Avatar
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Larson Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Akamai Technologies Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Ameren Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Ocugen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Larson Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Larson Financial Group LLC owns 822 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Larson Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/larson+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Larson Financial Group LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 290,791 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,742 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,678 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 371,355 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  5. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 232,239 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.17%
New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $89.37. The stock is now traded at around $87.211600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.407400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 232,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $270.065100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.87%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.769100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ocugen Inc (OCGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Ocugen Inc. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $6.71.

Sold Out: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $26.68.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Urban One Inc (UONE)

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Urban One Inc. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Larson Financial Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Larson Financial Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Larson Financial Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Larson Financial Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Larson Financial Group LLC keeps buying
