Larson Financial Group LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Ameren Corp

Investment company Larson Financial Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Akamai Technologies Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Ameren Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Ocugen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Larson Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Larson Financial Group LLC owns 822 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 290,791 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,742 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,678 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 371,355 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 232,239 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.17%

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $89.37. The stock is now traded at around $87.211600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.407400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 232,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $270.065100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.87%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.769100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Ocugen Inc. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $6.71.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $26.68.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Urban One Inc. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.