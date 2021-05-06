Larson Financial Group LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Ameren Corp

- New Purchases: FTCS, ALL, DTE, GLDM, TNA, XLC, MS, DFS, IIPR, ARKG, MSOS, XLB, EOG, WELL, MSTR, VTRS, NOV, X, FSLR, REGI, FUBO, TLRY, TLRY, CCIV, EOSE, MP, ABNB, ACIM, IPO, MCHI, PALL, TAN, CLFD, AB, BIDU, GOLD, ELY, CAH, CNC, XEC, CLF, ENDP, FNB, M, GME, GTY, ING, ILMN, SJM, KEX, KNX, KLIC, MTG, MKL, NYCB, PBCT, PLUG, STL, RF, BB, SIRI, GL, TRP, UDR, VOD, WRI, CMG, IDEX, EVR, REED, SMCI, TFII, VFF, EC, WKHS, CVE, CLDT, AOSL, VUZI, COTY, AMC, GPRO, SHAK, WSC, BOMN, GRWG, BHVN, SFIX, IQ, WH, ITRM, SNDL, BEAM, QS, IPOD, DASH, DM, SKLZ, GHVI, AGGY, ARKW, BLOK, FIW, FXL, FXZ, GSLC, IVOL, IYH, JPST, MJ, SHV, UVXY, VLUE, VXX,
- Added Positions: FIXD, VO, QQQ, VOO, VCSH, SPEM, VBK, SCZ, SPAB, VTIP, BIV, SPYV, SPDW, QUAL, DLS, IQLT, AAPL, XLP, AMZN, SUSC, EFG, VYM, ESGE, SUSB, XBI, IWM, SPMD, FCX, ORCL, FANG, FMB, LLY, MRO, DOO, SLV, SPYG, VDE, XLI, BAC, C, D, VZ, WBA, ARKK, IAU, LMBS, SCHX, SIVR, VONG, VUG, AMD, BCE, CCL, CSCO, COP, DUK, XOM, F, INTC, JNJ, MU, NVAX, PFE, PXD, PG, RCL, SLB, SO, LUV, UAL, EVRG, DAL, PSX, NCLH, GOOG, CGC, PYPL, TTD, ROKU, NVT, EVLO, NIO, BNDX, DES, IEMG, IWS, JETS, QCLN, SCHE, SCHF, SCHG, SCHH, SCHM, SCHV, SLYG, SPY, VOT, VSS, ASML, T, ATVI, AEP, ADM, ADP, SAN, BTI, VIAC, CSX, CERN, KO, DE, GE, GILD, HIW, MTCH, JPM, NOK, OMC, PENN, QCOM, CRM, TSM, VLO, WFC, XEL, PM, BLNK, GM, KMI, ABBV, NRZ, AAL, VNOM, ACB, OGI, ETSY, KHC, RMR, EDIT, CRSP, PK, APPN, RDFN, ZS, DOCU, TLRY, TLRY, MRNA, LYFT, DOW, UBER, FVRR, WORK, DKNG, PLTR, AGG, EFAV, EMB, FAN, FXU, GSG, IGOV, PHB, RWX, SCHA, SCHB, SCHR, URA, USO, VOE, VTEB, VTV, VTWO, VXF, VXUS, XLK, XLU, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SLYV, SPSM, EFV, IJS, AKAM, GWX, DEM, SPTM, GLD, VNQ, TSLA, AEE, DIS, SPSB, VBR, USB, EFA, ISTB, IWD, VNQI, MMM, BBY, BIOL, BA, CASS, CAT, CVR, COST, DD, NEE, GOOGL, HON, ISRG, LMT, MSFT, SIVB, WMT, MELI, SHOP, TDOC, PINS, FDM, FDT, FTSM, GSY, IEFA, IJR, IVV, JNK, RWO, SCHP, SPIP, TIP, VGIT, VGSH, VTI, VWO, ABT, AMT, TFC, BP, BLL, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, CVS, COF, CVX, STZ, GLW, FITB, GPS, GSK, GS, LRCX, LOW, NVDA, OXY, PH, SKT, TMO, UNP, ANTM, TMDI, ENPH, GMED, ZTS, VEEV, HLT, JD, RESN, Z, SQ, TWLO, SE, ZM, CRWD, BND, DJP, EMLC, FVD, FXD, FXG, GUNR, HDV, HYG, IEI, IUSG, IVE, IWN, LQD, PCY, PDBC, SCHC, SCHO, SCHZ, SPLG, USRT, VEA, VEU, VIOO,
- Sold Out: OCGN, PHM, VIA, QQQX, UONE, GWW, EES, EZM, FV, USMV, MBB, CTSH, DDOG, DBX, NAKD, FTCH, PD, PGX, GO, IDV, FXN, IPOC, FSR, EEMS, ABUS, EEMV, HEDJ, FXO, FAS, FFTY, MSB, AHPI, BHP, CCJ, CRI, DHR, EVOL, FISV, FTEK, BPYU, HOG, HAS, NVTA, MCHP, RSG, ROST, SPG, TCP, KNDI, TNXP, PLD, GLG, BIOC,
For the details of Larson Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/larson+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Larson Financial Group LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 290,791 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,742 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,678 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 371,355 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 232,239 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.17%
Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 741 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)
Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $89.37. The stock is now traded at around $87.211600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.407400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 232,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $270.065100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.87%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.769100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ocugen Inc (OCGN)
Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Ocugen Inc. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $6.71.Sold Out: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $26.68.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Urban One Inc (UONE)
Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Urban One Inc. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $6.08.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.
