DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vo

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DB Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 346 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DB Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/db+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DB Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,200 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,062 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 77,996 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 79,735 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,768 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $120.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1310.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (JKH)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 92.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.069200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 9300.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of DB Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. DB Wealth Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DB Wealth Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DB Wealth Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DB Wealth Management Group, LLC keeps buying

