DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vo

IVOO, BX, CNK, CPT, BAM, BABA, WPM, SLV, CWEN.A, SCHF, PJT, VNQ, VNQI, SPIB, SRLN, SCHH, SCHX, SCHC, IGR, FNDX, FNDA, FNDF, FNDE, SCHE, PIE, PTH, FTSL, Added Positions: VTI, IJH, SHYG, JKH, SPY, PKW, FXO, SCHA, FXN, ITOT, VXUS, SDOG, BNDX, STIP, IWD, VBK, ACWX, FV, QQQ, VB, EFA, MGV, AAXJ, RSP, DVY, REGL, ICVT, FXR, TSLA, FXZ, XLY, SCHM, DIA, MGC, IJR, VOO, SLQD, JKG, IBUY, FGD, FXD, VEA, QCLN, GOOGL, DWAS, PTF, HON, FSK, BOND, JKF, IEMG, HYLS, FNX, T,

Investment company DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DB Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 346 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,200 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,062 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 77,996 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 79,735 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,768 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $120.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1310.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 92.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.069200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 9300.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.