DB Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vo

- New Purchases: IVOO, BX, CNK, CPT, BAM, BABA, WPM, SLV, CWEN.A, SCHF, PJT, VNQ, VNQI, SPIB, SRLN, SCHH, SCHX, SCHC, IGR, FNDX, FNDA, FNDF, FNDE, SCHE, PIE, PTH, FTSL,
- Added Positions: VTI, IJH, SHYG, JKH, SPY, PKW, FXO, SCHA, FXN, ITOT, VXUS, SDOG, BNDX, STIP, IWD, VBK, ACWX, FV, QQQ, VB, EFA, MGV, AAXJ, RSP, DVY, REGL, ICVT, FXR, TSLA, FXZ, XLY, SCHM, DIA, MGC, IJR, VOO, SLQD, JKG, IBUY, FGD, FXD, VEA, QCLN, GOOGL, DWAS, PTF, HON, FSK, BOND, JKF, IEMG, HYLS, FNX, T,
- Reduced Positions: SPLV, XMLV, FXH, MBB, EFAV, FXU, DON, VGSH, MGK, HDV, DES, SHV, FXG, XLP, USMV, BND, CAT, XLC, SDY, FVD, XLV, PFF, TOTL, DXJ, FTSM, KO, MO, BRK.B, RMD, FSKR, VGT, KSS, CHTR, VCSH, GM, INTC, SPTS, IAU, JPM, ALL, KHC, MINT, MPW, TAP, IWO, PG, SYF, TPR, PGX, WFC, SKYY,
- Sold Out: LQD, PHM, GD, NUE, PNW, TSN, USIG, VGIT, EMB, VLO, OUSA, VFC, ZTS, DG, TSCO, TMUS, NEM, EWT, EPR,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,200 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,062 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 77,996 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 79,735 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,768 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $120.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 184 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1310.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (JKH)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 92.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.069200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 9300.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
DB Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.
