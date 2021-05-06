Logo
Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Brighthouse Financial Inc, TTM Technologies Inc, Banner Corp, Sells Virtusa Corp, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Capstead Mortgage Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Kestrel Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Brighthouse Financial Inc, TTM Technologies Inc, Banner Corp, REV Group Inc, AZZ Inc, sells Virtusa Corp, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Granite Construction Inc, American Vanguard Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestrel Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 39 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestrel+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 440,050 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
  2. Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 87,825 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
  3. Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 324,150 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81%
  4. B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 316,400 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
  5. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 102,350 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%
New Purchase: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 179,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in TTM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 507,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Banner Corp (BANR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Banner Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 129,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: REV Group Inc (REVG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in REV Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 307,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in AZZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 113,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $7 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 107,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.39 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Sold Out: Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $5.34 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Sold Out: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Granite Construction Inc. The sale prices were between $26.62 and $40.61, with an estimated average price of $34.58.

Sold Out: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $19.04.

Sold Out: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in First Internet Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.56 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $33.41.



Author's Avatar

insider