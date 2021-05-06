Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Brighthouse Financial Inc, TTM Technologies Inc, Banner Corp, Sells Virtusa Corp, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Capstead Mortgage Corp

New Purchases: BHF, TTMI, BANR, REVG, AZZ, PID0,

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Kestrel Investment Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Brighthouse Financial Inc, TTM Technologies Inc, Banner Corp, REV Group Inc, AZZ Inc, sells Virtusa Corp, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Capstead Mortgage Corp, Granite Construction Inc, American Vanguard Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestrel Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 39 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 440,050 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 87,825 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 324,150 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81% B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 316,400 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 102,350 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 179,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in TTM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 507,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Banner Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 129,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in REV Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 307,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in AZZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 113,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $7 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 107,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.39 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $5.34 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Granite Construction Inc. The sale prices were between $26.62 and $40.61, with an estimated average price of $34.58.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $19.04.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in First Internet Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.56 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $33.41.