Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Hoegh LNG

Hoegh ~2% of the International Portfolio

Hoegh LNG ( HMLP, Financial) is one of the world's leading floating liquefied natural gas regasification infrastructure companies, in which we have ~2% of the International Portfolio inves-ted. In March the Hoegh family, main shareholder (~50%) of the company, and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, launched a delisting tender offer at NOK 23.5/share, which implied a 36% premium over the last trading price before the announcement of the takeover bid. However, we consider that this price does not reflect the com-pany's true value, and therefore decided to vote against the offer.

However, given the weight that the Hoegh family has in the shareholding, the takeover bid was approved at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, and we are forced to sell the shares at the indicated price. Even though this is lower than our valuation, we will reinvest the money in the rest of the portfolio which has equally interesting potential.

From Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio)' Cobas Asset Management first-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.