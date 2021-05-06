Logo
TEGNA Names Elliott Moore President and General Manager at KYTX in Tyler, Texas

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Elliott Longoria Moore has been named president and general manager of KYTX, the companys CBS affiliate in Tyler, Texas, effective June 7. Moore will be responsible for overseeing the stations content, sales, brand, and operations across all platforms, as well as defining and executing the stations vision and strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006083/en/

TEGNA Names Elliott Moore President and General Manager at KYTX in Tyler, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

TEGNA Names Elliott Moore President and General Manager at KYTX in Tyler, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)



Moore joined the TEGNA family in 2018 as a sponsorship and project manager for WFAA, TEGNAs ABC affiliate in Dallas-Ft. Worth, where he helped increase sponsorship revenue by more than 30 percent. His passion for growing local businesses led to his most recent role as local sales manager at KSDK, TEGNAs NBC affiliate in St. Louis.



At KSDK, Moore focused on digital sales, achieved sales goals, and provided top-notch client solutions. This professional jump, including his background in data and digital sales management, paved the way for Moore to grow his career and take on his dream role as a general manager of a news station in his home state of Texas.



Elliotts enthusiasm and optimism will be a welcome addition to CBS 19, said Lynn Beall, EVP and chief operating officer, media operations, TEGNA. His purpose-driven and results-oriented leadership style will help the station continue to serve the East Texas community.



Previously, Moore spent nine years at CBS Corporation with the companys owned-and-operated Dallas-Ft. Worth stations, KTVT and KTXA, serving as a marketing manager in charge of developing new local, lifestyle content. Collaborating across sales, content and marketing, his expertise led to the enhancement of a variety of properties across the brand - CBS-11 News, The Landry Award, TXA-21s High School Football Game of the Week as well as the creation of local lifestyle programs such as Texas Music Scene and DFW Outdoorsman.



Fluent in Spanish, Moore began his career in the research department at Univisions KUVN and KSTR in Dallas-Ft. Worth and worked his way up from research analyst to research director. He is a graduate of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., and holds a B.B.A. in business, management, marketing, and related support services.



Moore is excited to return to Texas, where he and his wife Bethany and their two dogs Javier and George, will join his parents and sister who live outside of Tyler.



About TEGNA



TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA+Marketing+Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNAs OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006083/en/

