Advance Auto Parts Names 2020 Supply Chain Vendor Award Winners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advance Auto Parts Names 2020 Supply Chain Vendor Award Winners

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and supplier, honored several brand partners as part of the companys 2020 Supply Chain Vendor Awards. Advances supply chain partners served a vital role, creating innovative solutions and implementing key strategic initiatives during a year unlike any other.



Its widely known that the last year presented incredible obstacles for the supply chain industry, said Reuben Slone, Advances executive vice president, supply chain. These four partners rose to the occasion to deliver critical solutions and support at a critical time for Advance. We thank all of our supply chain partners for their commitment to serving store teams and our DIY and Professional customers with care and speed.



Advance presented the 2020 Technology Award to KRBER, which offers global supply chain solutions. KRBER partnered with Advance to implement HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) in two of Advances largest distribution centers Enfield, Conn. and Remington, Ind. in the middle of the pandemic while providing world-class support.



USPack received the 2020 Advantage Award. Advance collaborated with USPack to incorporate the logistics companys local hub-and-spoke replenishment model in dozens of markets last year. USPack completes more than 67,000 Advance deliveries per week from distribution centers to stores, along with complex and time-sensitive store-to-store transfers.



Advance recognized SmartDrive Omnitracs with the 2020 Innovation Award for its continued partnership in helping Advance operate a safe and efficient delivery fleet. Their technology enables Advance to improve the safety of its drivers and the motoring public while identifying unsafe driver behavior, contributing to Advance fielding a Best in Class safe fleet.



The 2020 Collaboration Award was presented to enVista for its change management support and contributions in streamlining multiple processes within Advances distribution centers and ship-to-home business, all while achieving cost savings in the process.



About Advance Auto Parts



Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006158/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)