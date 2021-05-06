Logo
Sun Life announces election of directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 6, 2021

Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William D. Anderson

300,656,760

99.5%

1,607,826

0.5%

Deepak Chopra

299,336,011

99.0%

2,928,575

1.0%

Dean A. Connor

301,650,555

99.8%

614,031

0.2%

Stephanie L. Coyles

280,851,926

92.9%

21,412,660

7.1%

Martin J. G. Glynn

300,449,905

99.4%

1,814,681

0.6%

Ashok K. Gupta

301,128,618

99.6%

1,135,968

0.4%

M. Marianne Harris

299,740,025

99.2%

2,524,561

0.8%

David H. Y. Ho

301,310,121

99.7%

954,465

0.3%

James M. Peck

300,578,487

99.4%

1,686,099

0.6%

Scott F. Powers

276,903,814

91.6%

25,360,772

8.4%

Kevin D. Strain

301,051,149

99.6%

1,213,437

0.4%

Barbara G. Stymiest

301,381,617

99.7%

882,969

0.3%

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Irene Poon

Manager, Corporate Communications

T. 416-988-0542

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Yaniv Bitton

Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

T. 416-979-6496

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-announces-election-of-directors-301286038.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

