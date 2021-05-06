Logo
MGM Resorts International's 2020 Social Impact and Sustainability Report Now Available

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MGM Resorts International's (NYSE: MGM) 2020 Social Impact and Sustainability Report is now available. The report solidifies the company's commitment to creating a sustainable future and making a difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. Through the lens of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic and operating challenges generated by the virus, this report offers insights into how the company continued to deliver against extraordinary and extenuating circumstances.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International)

Major highlights and accomplishments outlined in the report include:

  • Development of the MGM Seven-Point Safety Plan and training protocols
  • Procurement of approximately 1 million articles of personal protective equipment for state and local Covid-19 relief efforts
  • Donation of more than 1.1 million meals to charitable organizations, over 550,000 of the meals were rescued as part of our initial Covid-19 relief efforts in our main communities
  • Expansion of the MGM Resorts Foundation Employee Emergency Grant Fund to provide over $15M for bill payments on behalf of employees and their immediate families
  • Launching Courageous Conversations with diverse groups of MGM employees to develop actionable ideas for enhancing diversity and inclusion efforts
  • Completion of substantial construction on the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array in North Las Vegas

"We work purposefully toward solutions and strategies that are an imperative for the success of our business and for our local communities. We were reminded of how easily the two are intertwined during last year; we are indeed better and stronger together," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. "As we look ahead with a positive and brighter outlook for our future and that of our planet, we intend to continuously generate new innovations and solutions to ensure that our long-term social impact and sustainability goals are reached."

In 2019, MGM Resorts introduced Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planetthe company's commitment to making an impact in society for the benefit of MGM Resorts employees, shareholders and communities. Focused on What Matters pillars include Fostering Diversity and Inclusion, Protecting the Planet and Investing in Our Communities.

"Our holistic approach to responding to the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic aligned with our core values as a company. We are proud of the resilience, strength and relationships across our local communities and will continue to lend support and guidance in the post-pandemic world," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "Looking to the future, as responsible stewards of human and social capital and as a leader in the gaming, hospitality and entertainment industries, we are firmly committed to sustainable practices, and ensuring lasting contributions to society and advocating equity for all."

The full report can be downloaded from the MGM Resorts website here.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact
Kenthea Pedraza
MGM Resorts International
[email protected]
702-690-8358

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-internationals-2020-social-impact-and-sustainability-report-now-available-301286098.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)